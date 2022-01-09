Ending heavy jabs and treating Covid like the flu, says the former head of the Vaccine Task Force





A former chief of the UK Vaccine Task Force said the mass vaccination program should end after the booster campaign and Covid-19 should be treated as an endemic virus like influenza. Dr. Clive Dix believes that the UK should focus on “preventing progression to serious illness in vulnerable groups.” He supports the current booster vaccine drive, but believes it’s time to “manage the disease, not the spread of the virus.” His comments come when Britain reaches a tough milestone. Within 28 days of the pandemic, more than 150,000 people died from the Covid test. Dr. Dix, who resigned from his role as chair of the government’s task force last year, argued that a new, targeted strategy was needed to help Britain control the virus. “This should be the end of mass support vaccination in the UK,” he said. observer.. “If we think it is necessary, we need to analyze whether we can use current booster campaigns to ensure protection against the vulnerability.” He called for a change in approach and a return to “new normality.” “Similar to the bad flu season, you need to stop testing, isolate when you’re feeling sick, and get back to work when you’re ready,” he said. Beyond antibodies, Dix will support the study of Covid immunity, including white blood cells such as B cells and T cells (white blood cells) that can be used to build vaccines for vulnerable people specific to the Covid strain. Prompted to. Government figures released on Saturday show that an additional 313 people died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test. This is the highest daily number since February last year. The United Kingdom is the seventh country in the world to have passed the reported deaths of 150,000, following the United States, Brazil, India, Russia, Mexico and Peru. The Prime Minister said Covid-19 had “terrible casualties.” Professor Andrew Heyward, a member of the government’s Emergency Science Advisory Group, said the death toll was “absolutely tragic.” “I think I did better,” he told the BBC Radio 4 PM program. “I think some of the deaths are even more tragic because of the fact that many of them were avoidable if we acted early in the first and second waves.” Dr. Dix’s call to end mass vaccination is due to the CEO of vaccine maker Moderna saying: A fourth dose may be required This fall as booster protection declines. CEO Stephane Bancel said it was “totally impossible to predict” whether another more serious mutation could occur, and another variant could once again disrupt people’s lives. I warned that there was sex. The Latest research show Booster Jab reduces the risk of hospitalization at Omicron by almost 90%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/covid-vaccine-flu-dr-clive-dix-b1989464.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos