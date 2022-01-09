How the health sector is fighting the COVID surge in southwestern Missouri

Last week, Katie Towns, director of health at Springfield-Greene County, said southwestern Missouri was facing “the worst surge ever” from a variant of Omicron. She wants to take advantage of what Springfield learned during the summer Delta Surge to combat this latest outbreak.

During the months of summer, southwestern Missouri was the epicenter of the coronavirus throughout the United States. The Delta variant has pushed Springfield’s hospital system almost to its limits. But Towns told news readers that experience is essential to surviving the Omicron variant.

“We use that experience to prepare for the next wave of illness. In addition to the information we get to get the best response, we have some to better prepare. We’re doing different things. The difficulties we’ve endured, and the epicenter of their surge and activity, have taught us a lot to prepare for the future, “Towns said. rice field.

One of the lessons learned is the importance of “better monitoring” and genomic testing. Since Green County was one of the first hits for delta mutants in the United States, the health sector invested in genomic sequencing to show “how the mutants function in the community.”

If an individual in Green County tests positive for COVID-19, the test is anonymously sent to the lab to identify the virus variants contained therein. The information is then not associated with a particular patient, but is collectively provided to the health department. But that doesn’t mean that such information can’t tell how Green County will tackle the next surge.

“During the summer, we started sending samples for the sequence in June, got it back in July, and learned that there was a delta in the community,” Towns said. “Once we have confirmed that the characteristics of the virus are very similar in nature, we will identify the case and investigate how the variant progresses from the perspective of the infected person. What we do. Is capable of some kind of research. We have linked it to the progression of that variant in our community and their different traits. This is not a complete science, but we make the difference to me. It is associated with an increase in the variants that exist in our community. “

For example, one of the biggest differences from the Delta variant was that the infected children were more susceptible than the original strain. That knowledge of variants helps to coordinate services throughout the community.

In the case of Omicron, Towns reiterated that the variants were less serious, but much more contagious. However, these features are related. The more people who survive the disease, the more time the virus can infect others.

“When the virus kills all the hosts, it disappears. Therefore, this is a natural progression of the virus over time, the virus weakens, but then continues to find ways to spread better. In the future of SARSCOV2 it will be endemic. People are exposed and most of us can develop it someday. But the goal of vaccination is a level that helps prevent that serious illness. Is to build immunity in the body. It occurs. “

Omicron hits a less sweet spot on the curve. There, the disease causes a sufficiently severe infection, many still require hospitalization, but overall more people can be infected.

So far, genomic sequencing has identified only two Green County residents with the Omicron variant, but its metrics are lagging indicators and are expected to rise sharply in the coming weeks. Will be.

According to recent predictions from the National Institutes of Health, COVID-19 infections in Springfield will soon increase to more than 1,000 cases per day. Some forecasts show more than 10 million new COVID infections nationwide by the end of January. This is a number that can over-accommodate many hospitals across the country.

According to the New York Times, Cox and Mercy’s ICU capacities are already 95% and 90%, respectively.

According to Towns, Omicron seems to be “perfectly designed” to overwhelm the hospital system.

During the summer crisis, Springfield hospitals only escaped from keeping people away.

“Our hospital was beyond capacity in terms of the level of patients they were looking at. They had never seen many people with COVIDs they needed to take care of. “Towns said. “But there was no time when our hospital actually had to reject patients.”

But Springfield health leaders were certainly concerned about that possibility at the time. To ease the burden on Cox and Mercy, we sought assistance from the State Emergency Management Agency and the Missouri Senior Health Services Department to set up an “alternative care site” in the county. ..

The alternative care site never came from the state. Later on, Towns said he knew “the type of time frame the state needed” to set up an alternative care site.

“We saw that surge manifest rapidly. In our area, we couldn’t afford the advance notice needed to actually trigger what we needed. The state warned us. I think I did what I could do in the time frame. They. “

But that new understanding will help the city better navigate the state’s bureaucracy in this latest crisis, she added.

70% vaccination rate is still a goal

The 2022 health sector’s top priorities are the same as last year. Get as many people as possible to get the vaccine.

Beginning in the new year, 53.7% of Green County received one vaccination and 48.9% received a second vaccination. This lags both state-wide and national figures, far from the 70% target set by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

“When we first launched our vaccine campaign, we aimed for a 70% target, but we still believe our department needs to achieve it,” Towns said.

“I sincerely hope that we have achieved our 70% goal by the end of next year,” she added. “It’s not just the numbers we choose, so that means we’ve overcome some barriers that still exist. It builds trust and protects people from us as much as possible. Virus means that we have come up with a way. It also means that as a community we will overcome the polarization and the differences and move on to this next stage where we focus on what is exciting for our community. To do.”

The town pointed out false information as “one of the greatest threats to our public health” — saying that vaccine politics and pandemics have generally flowed into other routine immunizations and drugs. rice field.

“We sometimes run into some sort of trust and trust barrier, and we don’t know how to overcome it altogether. That doesn’t stop us from trying.”

She said she would keep in touch with the community until the health sector reached its 70% threshold.

But what Towns is even more worried about is how false information pervades other aspects of the medical field.

“As vaccination itself is politicized, children’s vaccination delays will reach the same level as before the pandemic. Many things we might have taken for granted years ago are delayed. Will be seen. “”

Towns hopes that concerns are “not legally embodied” — civil servants are wary of ways to block vaccination more broadly.

“I haven’t seen anything along those lines yet, but I know how vaccines are politicized, and civil servants only have COVID vaccines to protect our community. I hope you know how many vaccines have been given, not. I want to revive while continuing to fight COVID. “

When asked about Attorney General Eric Schmidt’s recent letter to state-wide school districts and health departments, Towns said the Springfield-Greene County Health Department “never violated” the law, their practice for the letter. Said he didn’t change.

The letter threatened legal action against local public health agencies and school districts that impose COVID mitigation. He also ordered that “suspend the enforcement of mask orders, quarantine orders, or other invalid public health orders,” based on Schmidt’s interpretation of a recent state court ruling.

Towns claims that the health department complies with this letter because it is not involved in implementing COVID mitigation. However, the letter urged several health departments throughout the state to completely abolish COVID-related services, which Towns considers a problem.

“When you’re fighting something like a virus, you can’t see them, so they spread across borders without being told what to do or not to do. Mitigation technology. It’s a difficult choice to leave, but in reality the disease will be widespread, and it will not be limited to the jurisdiction of one county. “

Springfield Public School has recently completed several mitigation efforts, including masking and quarantine orders. The Department of Health “is closely monitoring the situation,” Towns said, hoping that the number of vaccines given to young children will limit the most serious cases of Omicron in young people in Springfield.

Year of the town “Trial by fire”

Last year, Towns was also the first director of the Department of Health, and she called it the “Trial of Fire.”

“It was difficult to lead the health department. We were exhausted, we were all exhausted, and this huge surge happened out of nowhere during the summer. It was very difficult. “Towns said. “And I want everyone to know that it’s okay to need help. I meet with counselors on a regular basis, which is very helpful to me in that it can help me refocus. And that shouldn’t be a stigma. “

The town is particularly concerned that mental health issues are at a loss as the health sector spends most of its focus on pandemics.

“That’s what’s supporting me tonight. Before the pandemic, we faced a fairly large mental health and substance abuse crisis in the community. We identified some priorities and We have proposed some strategies on how we can guarantee them. There are various gaps in our community, but during the pandemic and these surges, we can only do that. “

The town hopes that as vaccinations increase, the Department of Health will be able to refocus on these issues.

Towns didn’t go into details, but said the blow to her mental state came from criticism of her leadership, which sometimes turned into a threat. In part, that criticism is why Towns shared her survival of breast cancer during the summer surge.

“I told that story because it was an opportunity to reestablish what I know to be true about myself, my department, and the team members here. Why do we get up and work every day? Do you have the power? In fact, I think it’s the exact opposite of what people in this department are trying to do. “

For Towns, sharing her cancer history was a way to show her critics that “we are humans too.”

Despite the disastrous predictions of Omicron’s variant, Towns has hope for herself and the community in which she serves. This is mainly because both her children are fully vaccinated and the children in the community have the opportunity.

“It makes a lot of sense to me and to my family. It feels great to be able to celebrate Christmas with my family this year. It’s been less than two years. And to me. Has an infant niece and grandfather. Almost 94 people. Both are at high risk and we are thrilled that everyone can be fully vaccinated and together. More in 2022 I hope my family will get it. “