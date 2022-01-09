COVID-19 surge affecting hospitals and schools across the country





(CNN)-With a record high COVID-19 hospitalization in New York, state officials have ordered dozens of medical facilities to suspend non-essential and non-urgent surgical procedures for two weeks. According to authorities, 40 facilities, primarily in central and northern New York, have at least 90% bed occupancy. New York is the latest state competition to support hospitals and medical networks that are short of staff and supplies in the midst of Omicron’s surge. The University of Kansas Health System has similar concerns about the facility approaching its limits. “Transitioning from normal operation to emergency response, an emergency response plan means that the patient needs to be in an abnormal situation. Surgery needs to be canceled, but we do it every day. Some say it’s too overwhelming to do the job, “said Dr. Stephen Stites. “We can’t even meet all of the patient’s needs, and until then we have to switch on that we have to triage the people we can help most. It means we have to let people die of something that we could have helped. “ In the United States, children under the age of 5 have experienced record numbers of hospitalizations, with an average of nearly 800 new hospitalizations per day for children under the age of 18. The numbers fuel a debate about how national school children should continue their spring semester. In Georgia, public school teachers and staff are allowed to return to work after being tested positive or infected with COVID-19, as long as they are asymptomatic and wear masks. Authorities say. However, each school district can create its own quarantine guidelines. “I think it’s a mistake not to prioritize the safety of our students, educators, and their families by doing what we do. To mitigate the COVID-19 epidemic in classrooms and schools, the Toolbox You need to use all the tools in, “said Lisa Morgan, President of the Georgia Educators’ Association. The Biden administration said it plans to make 500 million tests available to Americans for free this month. An emergency doctor in Houston suspects that’s enough. “We need them now. 500 million isn’t enough. Every American needs to do a couple of tests a week to do the test, and 500 million are us. Can’t even get close to it, “says Dr. Owais Durrani. According to federal authorities, the demand for COVID-19 testing remains high, creating the additional problem of fraudulently testing children. Experts warn that using fake test products not only wastes your money, but can also unknowingly spread the virus and increase the risk of delaying treatment. The Federal Trade Commission recommends purchasing only tests approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. all rights reserved.

