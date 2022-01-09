Popular NS resort temporarily closed due to increased number of COVID-19 cases





A popular resort on the South Shore of Nova Scotia has announced that it will close until the end of the month as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow. Nova Scotia has reported high COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks. Driven by highly contagious Omicron mutants.. and Instagram Post SundayWhite Point Resort said some of its employees tested positive for the virus “after almost two years of relentless effort and sacrifice.” “We are now feeling that we need to play our part to delay the Covid-19 epidemic and help close the property again,” the post said. Just as the pandemic began, the property was closed in March 2020.It resumed in June of that year Only residents of the four Atlantic states — Or so-called Atlantic bubbles. The policy was criticized next summer when fully vaccinated Canadians were allowed to come to Nova Scotia without the requirement for self-quarantine. The resort quickly overturned that decision And again, we began to welcome Canadians from outside the Atlantic region. According to the post, the resort will be closed on Monday and will remain in that state until at least January 31st. This is because we are waiting for more information from Prime Minister Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, Chief Medical Officer of the State. “We look forward to your continued support. It’s not a start in 2022, but we feel it’s the safest thing for all of us,” the post said. Dylan Meisner, General Manager of WhitePoint, declined the interview request. 837 new cases Nova Scotia reports a new case of COVID-19 in 837 on Sunday. There are 541 new cases in the Central Health Zone, 133 in the Eastern Zone, 90 in the Northern Zone, and 73 in the Western Zone. The state issues a simplified update over the weekend that does not include the current number of hospitalizations. Earlier this week, Nova Scotia’s chief health doctor, Dr. Robert Strang, said the state would focus more on hospitalization than on number of cases during this wave of Omicron-led pandemics. As of Friday, 48 people were infected with the virus, including 7 in the intensive care unit. The number of hospitalizations is well below the number of COVID-19 wave hospitalizations last spring. There were more than 100 people in Nova Scotia’s hospital due to the virus last May. Nova Scotia Health Lab completed 4,144 tests on Saturday. Atlantic Canada Case Number New Brunswick On Sunday, 201 new cases and deaths were reported. 79 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. There are 16 patients in the intensive care unit.

Newfoundland and Labrador 367 new cases were reported on Sunday, for a total of 4,944 active cases. There are 6 people in the hospital.

Prince Edward Island We reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Two are hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment and one is in the intensive care unit.

