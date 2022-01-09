Almost half of 5 to 11 are not registered in the reservation

Health Canada approved the Pfizer vaccine for children on November 19, last year, making it available to groups of 5 to 11 later that month. Photo by HANNAHBEIER / / Reuters

Article content Nearly half of British Columbia’s 350,000 people aged 5 to 11 are not enrolled in the COVID-19 vaccine as Omicron continues to surge and schools are scheduled to reopen on Monday.

Article content Health Canada Approved Pfizer vaccine for children On November 19th last year, 5 to 11 groups became available later in the month. Health authorities, including British Columbia, recommend that children be vaccinated to protect themselves and others, especially as cases of Omicron are increasing exponentially. According to information released Friday by British Columbia health authorities, 140,711 children received the first dose. In addition, nearly 41,300 children are enrolled in the state’s booking system, of which about one-third have bookings. However, it leaves 167,000 children not yet enrolled in the vaccine reservation system, said British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix. “I recommend that each of those parents register their child,” says Dix.

Article content Ran Goldman, a professor of pediatrics at the University of British Columbia School of Medicine, said addressing parental concerns is not an easy task when it comes to vaccines for children. “Parents are asking important questions about vaccines and want to protect their children,” said Goldman, an emergency pediatrician at BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver. “One of the best tools they have is to ask the people they trust most, their health care providers.” Recently Studies conducted in Canada, the United States and Israel A publication in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, of which Goldman is one of the authors, shows that about 60% of parents intend to vaccinate their children.

Article content This is consistent with a British Columbia survey, where about 58% of parents intend to enroll their children for immediate vaccination, another 18% will wait, and nearly 25% will be themselves. They say they are not sure if they will be vaccinated. Children of COVID. The following age groups (12-17 years) are vaccinated at the same rate as other populations. As of January 6, 87% of the teenage group received the first dose and 83% received the second dose. Goldman said: Vaccine repellent in children has increased over the years. Goldman states that more than 70 independent barriers are associated with vaccine hesitation, including perceived risks, usefulness, social benefits, and access to medical services.

Article content The study also showed that strategies focused solely on providing facts about vaccines were ineffective in changing the minds of parents, he said. “That’s why personal connection and trust with your healthcare provider is so important,” Goldman said. “Call, zoom, meet doctors and nurses, go to pharmacies and ask questions. I think many parents are hesitant to ask their own questions. Masu … and then they will get the answer. “ But Goldman said the job of 40% of parents reluctant to roll up their children’s sleeves for a jab wouldn’t be easy. “I’m worried … I have a lot of work in front of me,” he said. Early research Omicron variants may not be so serious With significantly higher transmission rates than previous Delta variants, healthcare providers are concerned that they may overwhelm the hospital’s capacity. According to the latest data, hospitalizations are increasing in British Columbia.

Article content These hospitalizations under the age of 19 make up 2 percent of the total. According to statistics from the British Columbia Center for Disease Control, two children under the age of 10 have died in British Columbia, and 10-19 of the total 2,439 deaths have not died. Dr. Bonnie Henry, a British Columbia health officer, said there is increasing evidence that Omicron affects young people. The new variant seems to affect the upper respiratory tract more than the lungs, but there are concerns that it may worsen asthma than other variants, Henry said. [email protected] twitter.com/gordon_hoekstra

