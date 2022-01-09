Starting later this week, some endangered Americans will be eligible for a fourth Covid shot.

CDC does not recommend additional primary doses for immunocompromised people who have received a single dose of the Coronavirus vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson, but will receive a booster dose of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine 2 months after the initial dose. We recommend that you take it.

Some are born with a lack or defect in the immune system, while others are treated with some illnesses, such as cancer, to weaken their immune defenses. CDC presumes to be there About 7 million immunocompromised patients In the country.

Many of them vaccination Or an infectious disease that makes you more susceptible to the virus.When they become infected, they can suffer from long-term illness and have a high mortality rate. 55 percent high..

It is unknown which percentage of those people are protected by the additional dose. Still, due to the proliferation of Omicron variants in the country, immunocompromised people sought a fourth or fifth shot of the vaccine, even before the CDC changed its guidelines. Multiple vaccinations in a short period of time are unlikely to be harmful, Produce diminishing returns, According to some experts.

CDC is for any American over 12 years old Can receive Pfizer-BioNTech Booster — People over the age of 18 can receive a Moderna Booster instead — 5 months after completing the first shot with these vaccines.Israel has already begun Providing a 4th dose For high-risk groups, including the elderly. However, the Biden administration has not yet stated whether it will follow suit.