Why Your COVID Test May Not Reveal The Stocks You Have | KTAB





(NEXSTAR) – Many Americans are in a hurry to get a COVID-19 test during their vacation.Because the demand was so great Line stretch ing For blocks Seen all over the country Retailers have imposed shopping restrictions About available home tests. However, the sudden surge in testing may not be sufficient to combat the virus and its variants, primarily Delta and Omicron.Omicron variant, fifth labeled Variant of concern According to Dr. Jim Conway, Medical Director of the UW Health Immunization Program at the University of Wisconsin, the World Health Organization has proven to be more infectious and cause more cases than ever before. “It’s really like putting a strain on the test system,” he tells Nexstar. There are dozens of sites in Wisconsin that take tests. This means that the total number of tests can reach tens of thousands in a particular week. Dr. Conway explains that five laboratories in the state can test 800 to 1,000 specimens a week for a variant called sequencing, which is “a kind of iceberg tip.” Can you trust the COVID test at home?

According to the Wisconsin Institute of Health, over 70% of positive sequences are reported as omicrons. ?? However, only about 5% of state cases are sequenced. “We have to suspect that multiple strains are circulating at any given time, but to be honest, we don’t know which strain people have,” he said. If you’re not waiting for a test on a national site, you may be looking for a test at home. These tests, usually antigen tests, may not detect the mutants you have. Dr. Kelly Oakson, Chief Scientist for Bioinformatics and Next Generation Sequencing at the Utah Institute for Public Health, explains that antigen testing can be difficult to sequence mutation information. Can I test positive for two COVID variants at once?

“Therefore, in these antigen tests, we take a nasal swab and put it in a liquid, which basically breaks down the virus and allows some of the antigen or detected virus to move over the filter paper. It’s a solution to make it, “Dr. Oakson told Nexter. “Doing so will also do a lot of damage to RNA, the nucleic acid needed for sequencing. So it’s feasible, but it’s really, really difficult. Basically, rapid antigen testing is very fast. RNA extraction can be done almost immediately because it needs to be done in. So it is possible, but ridiculously difficult. “ He goes on to note that studies have found that antigen and PCR tests work in detecting the virus itself if you are symptomatic. This is because there are enough viruses in the test to detect them. However, when asymptomatic, Dr. Oakson states that PCR tests are more sensitive than antigen tests and can detect small amounts of virus. Why are so many vaccinated people now infected with COVID?

Whether or not you can have an antigen or PCR test, Dr. Conway says test availability is important to fight the virus. Knowing if the runny nose is a COVID or just a cold can help you pay more attention to others, he explains.

