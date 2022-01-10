Hospitalization for COVID in children is increasing. What you need to know and how much you should worry about.

Cases of children with COVID-19 are skyrocketing in New Jersey and across the country. However, while the increasing number of children hospitalized with the coronavirus raises concerns, some experts say it is relative.

“We are definitely seeing more children in the hospital,” said Dr. Margaret Fisher, a pediatric infectious disease expert and special adviser to New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persicily. ..

As of Friday morning, 95 children were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, down from 119 on Thursday, but almost double the number in late December, according to the Ministry of Health. .. Eight more children were being investigated for coronavirus.

However, only 24 of the 95 confirmed cases received the main diagnosis of COVID-19, the State Health Department said. That is, the other children went to the hospital for reasons unrelated to the virus, where they were once positive.

Fisher said increasing pediatric hospitalization was a concern.While Omicron variant -this is Current surge — Causes less serious illnesses on average in adults and children, it is highly contagious and can overwhelm the state’s health system.

“The concern is that there can be a shortage of beds and a shortage of people trained in pediatric care,” Fisher said.

She said she had fewer cots and usually fewer staff members than adult beds in New Jersey.

RWJ Barnabas Health, which operates 12 acute care hospitals in the state, is seeing an increase in pediatric cases. However, according to a health system spokeswoman, children make up only 2% of all COVID-19 inpatients, most of whom were unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, Inspira Health, which operates three hospitals in South Jersey, said, “In particular, COVID did not significantly increase the number of children in hospital.”

“Most of our growth was between adults (all ages), but thankfully not so much in our pediatric population,” a spokesman for Cooper University Hospital in Camden said in an email. I did.

therefore, Pandemic anxiety is back at OmicronConcerns among some experts have been alleviated as they forecast the number of pediatrics and the severity of the illness.

Dr. Daniel Varga, the doctor in charge of Hackensack Meridian Health, wasn’t too worried. Despite the increase in pediatric hospitalizations, he said the numbers remained low. He added that the disease was milder and fewer cases were associated with the rare coronavirus. Pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) Than seen in the early days of the crisis.

“This follows the same general story we saw through the pandemic,” Barga said. “Children seem to be much less infected than adults. When they get sick, they tend to be less ill than adults. The serious illnesses seen in children are seen in adults. Much less than the serious illnesses that occur, but the serious illnesses in adults are the first surge, the second surge, and now are reduced from this Omicron spike. “

not yet, Omicron continues to be widespreadInfectious diseases and hospitalizations are increasing in all age groups.

Children do not have the immunity to develop serious illnesses due to COVID-19, especially those at potential health risk.Yes Vaccination is still recommended For all eligible ages, experts say.

Our journalism needs your support.Subscribe today NJ.com..

Spencer Kent may reach at [email protected]..