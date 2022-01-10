Vaccine: Booster Dose Available Today | Visakhapatnam News







AP has an estimated 294,200 rupees in the coexisting population category of more than 60 people. The number of healthcare professionals / frontline respondents is approximately Rs. 205,000. According to the authorities, the prioritization and ordering of prophylactic doses is based on completion 9 months, or 39 weeks, from the date of the second dose. For co-existing age groups over 60 years old, it is not mandatory to prepare a prescription or certificate at the Vaccine Center.

The

On the other hand, the initial inoculation rate for the 15-18 year old group is over 80% in Andhra Pradesh. The state has so far inoculated an estimated 244,000 rupees with about 200,000 rupees of teenagers in this category. Andhra Pradesh is leading the state in vaccination against this population category with an extended immunization drive on January 3. The state has the potential to achieve 100% initial dose coverage for this cohort in the coming days.

The state wants to complete the prophylactic dose by January 13. The village / ward office will also serve as the vaccination center for this drive.

Various offices, from city halls to police stations, are also used to vaccinate employees. Healthcare workers will be vaccinated on January 10th and 11th, while frontline workers will be vaccinated for the third time on January 12th and 13th. The midwife of the assistant nurse will vaccinate the elderly at the village / ward office from January 10th to 13th. Revenue staff and PR & RD departments will be located in the MPDO office. Vaccines for police officers are given at police stations, battalions, and DPO offices.

