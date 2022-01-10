Throat Swabs and Nose Swabs: Which is the best test for Omicron’s symptoms?





The Omicron variant of coronavirus It continues to grow exponentially across the United States, and people are tested at home for COVID-19 to determine if they are infected with the virus. For some, it’s not clear whether to use a throat swab or a nasal swab when doing a home exam.

Around Today.comExperts say that swabs in the throat may provide better results for those rapid COVID-19 tests. However, most home tests require a nasal swab. However, the Food and Drug Administration recommends Americans to use a nasal swab if a rapid COVID-19 test at home requires a nasal swab. “The FDA points out safety concerns about self-collection of throat swabs because they are more complex than pharyngeal swabs and can be harmful to patients if used incorrectly,” said an FDA spokesman. Said Jim McKinney. Today.com In the statement. Dr. Michael MinaA former assistant professor of epidemiology at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health recently tweeted that people infected with Omicron may get sick faster. This means that the virus may not yet have propagated in the nose in the first test. “ “The virus can start further down. A swab in the throat + nose can increase the chances that the swab will pick up the virus,” he said. Dr. Rochelle Warrensky, The director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said: ABC’s “Good Morning AmericaPeople who are negative for COVID-19 on a rapid test may want to have a second test (PCR test) that takes a little longer. “We know that the most sensitive test you can do is the PCR test. Therefore, if you have symptoms and the antigen test is negative, take a PCR to make sure they are not. It’s due to Covid. ” She said.

“Antigen testing still works very well, especially for higher education and for staying in schools that have multiple tests every other day or every three days. It works well in places, and that’s really when they work, so we’re still encouraging their use, they may not work as well as in the Delta variant. ” Ski said. However, due to high demand and short supply, there is currently a shortage of tests nationwide. Many stores are running out of them. Dr. Anthony FauciThe director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases said more tests would arrive in the United States in late January.

