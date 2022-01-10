Vaccination of children begins in the Victorian region as staffing and supply issues affect service.





Vaccination hubs in many states in Victoria have begun giving COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years today as clinics are trying to address staff shortages and vaccination issues.

Hubs in some states are decorated with a "forest" theme to be child-friendly.

Hubs in some states are decorated with a “forest” theme to be child-friendly. According to medical services, facing the problem of a shortage of staff to administer the vaccine, some general practitioners are still waiting for the vaccine. Seven-year-old Tobias Steegs was one of the first to receive a jab at a hub in Bendigo today. He found this process to be relatively painless. “It hurts a little at first and doesn’t hurt at the end,” he said. The vaccination hub is decorated with a forest theme to make it easier for children to experience, and a show bag is provided to children following the shot. Tobias advised his friend to join him to get the vaccine. “They should be vaccinated to make their families safer and they safer,” he said. Looking back at our blog to catch up with the main COVID-19 news from January 10th Tobias enjoys the showbag after being vaccinated with COVID-19 in Bendigo. (((( ABC Central Victoria: Sarah Lawrence ). More staff needed as demand increases In Sheparton, a major vaccination hub was set up in a child-friendly location well before Wednesday’s first appointment. According to Goulburn Valley Health, there are about 18,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 in the local area who are currently eligible for vaccination. Its immunization program manager, Alynda Wayman, said it was important to give children a positive experience. “These kids have heard a lot about COVID. They can be very stressful. [so] I don’t want to increase their stress. “ Is the vaccine enough for the school to resume safely? The deployment of vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11 starting today has done little to alleviate growing concerns about how to keep schools safe as Omicron spreads. These are strategies that advise professionals to help protect students and their teachers. read more Health services have established a hyposensory room for children in the vaccination hub for those who may need it. Weiman said the booking capture was great, but the service requires more staff to support demand. “We’re trying to get more staff on board quickly, so there will be enough staff to make a reservation,” she said. “As with the entire health care system, we are trying to hire, so if you have a nurse who wants to give back to the community in some way and want to get involved, be open. Welcome. Weapons. “ Alynda Wayman and her colleagues want to make their vaccination experience as positive as possible. (((( ABC Shepparton: Courtney Howe ). Supply problems still affecting practices Ewa Piejko, director of Bendigo Respiratory Clinic at Strathfieldsaye GP, said he also had the problem of having enough staff as the increase in COVID-19 cases, as well as vaccines, would increase the number of people seeking help from local GPs. .. “It was a bit of a challenging week for us,” said Dr. Piejko. She said she had postponed vaccination appointments for ages 5-11 because she did not have the necessary vaccine supply. “We thought we were receiving supplies on Friday 7th, but it seems that they were postponed to Friday 14th January, so we haven’t received the pediatric dose yet,” she said. .. State-wide vaccination centers are decorated with a forest theme. (((( ABC Central Victoria: Sarah Lawrence ). Dr. Piejko said her practice wasn’t the only supply problem in the area. “I know one of the other local practices. Our group has seven practices. They did not receive the vaccine on time, so they postponed the pediatric dose and canceled the appointment. I had to do it, “she said. Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to seek, up and down arrows for volume. clock Time: 3 minutes 36 seconds 3 m 36 s How to talk to your child about COVID-19 vaccination What you need to know about coronavirus: Loading the form …

