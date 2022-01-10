The role of small thrombi in long COVIDExBulletin

Michelle Martin, Host:

Now let’s look at one of the biggest medical mysteries of the coronavirus pandemic. We are talking about a long COVID. Patients who have it report widespread symptoms that last for weeks or months after they recover from the initial COVID infection. These symptoms include fatigue, fog in the brain, breathing problems, depression, and even hair loss. According to researchers at the University of Michigan, as many as 100 million people around the world have or have long COVIDs. But doctors still don’t know much about the condition.

Then the next guest will appear. ResiaPretorius is a professor of physiology at Stellenbosch University in South Africa. She and her colleagues have been analyzing blood samples from long COVID patients since early 2020. And I noticed that many samples have a common microclot. So will these small blood clots help researchers better understand long COVIDs and perhaps develop ways to treat them? Professor Praetorius is with us and will talk more. Welcome, Professor. Thank you for talking.

RESIA PRETORIUS: Hello Michelle.

Martin: Your research suggests that microclots may prove to play an important role in understanding long COVIDs. Can you tell us a little more about what they are? And how does it explain some of the symptoms that long COVID patients experience, especially the ones we hear most often, such as fatigue and brain fog?

PRETORIUS: Of course. When talking about long COVIDs and microclots, I think we need to go back a bit and talk about acute COVIDs. We noted-we and others have noticed that the vascular system and coagulation are not functioning properly during acute COVID. Therefore, the dilemma of long COVIDs is that up to 30% of individuals will never actually overcome the presence of these coagulation or physiologic abnormalities when they become infectious. Acute COVID. Therefore, these blood clots will continue to exist for a long COVID.

Martin: Do you have any sense of why these microclots don’t break like the blood clots of a healthy person?

PRETORIUS: Among the microclots present in the blood of these circulating individuals are various trapped and inflammatory molecules that actually prevent the destruction of the microclots. Therefore, while the body strives very hard to break down these clots through normal physiological processes, the molecules trapped in the microclot actually prevent it from breaking down.

Well, this is a big problem. The circulation of these microclots damages the vascular system and blood vessels, preventing cells from receiving enough oxygen in the process and causing the oxygen coagulation system to fail. cell. And it may be associated with all the protracted symptoms pointed out by the long COVID.

Martin: Do you think your study will start detecting long COVIDs in the patient’s blood and help doctors diagnose the condition? And one of the reasons I ask is that when interviewing people with long COVIDs, one of the things they’re talking about is that people don’t believe them. And they are suffering from this feeling of shame. It is as devastating to some people as the condition itself, as you know. So this job could help people go home to the diagnostics that people accept, that is, the diagnostics that people accept, not just the medical community, but also the general public, or as employers accept. Do you think For example, don’t you feel that they are constantly fighting this feeling of being malingering?

PRETORIUS: This is one of the major dilemmas faced daily by millions of people suffering from long COVIDs. They are really terrible illnesses. And if they go to a pathologist or their clinician and they do regular blood tests, all blood tests usually return to healthy levels. Therefore, many of the clinicians themselves say that these individuals suffer from long COVIDs, which are all psychological. And that’s a big dilemma.

The lack of easy and available diagnostic markers for long COVIDs does not mean that the disease is absent. This is one of the most important and important factors. Not only South Africa, but the entire team of researchers and interested clinicians are working very hard to get a diagnosis that can detect circulating microclots. Only when we are diagnosed can we consider entering a treatment plan.

Martin: And, of course, treatment is something we are very interested in. Does your study show some possible ways to treat long COVIDs? Can you tell me anything about it?

PRETORIUS: That is, one of the treatment dilemmas, whether talking about long COVID, acute COVID, or other conditions, is that general clinical fraternity believes only in data from clinical trials. .. And currently, there are no suitable clinical trials focused on long COVID. We are working on it with a group of researchers in the United States and researchers in the United Kingdom. And I’m trying to see which conditions work and which don’t. That is the most important thing you need. However, it obviously requires funding and a very large infrastructure to conduct clinical trials.

Martin: That leads to my next question. As mentioned earlier, it is estimated that millions of people have or had long COVIDs. And in this current variant, it seems logical that this surge in current driven by this latest variant could increase that number. Much of the world’s attention is focused on vaccines, which is certainly the case, but of course after that we are focusing on treatments. And of course it is. But do you think it’s time for the world’s types of research, attention, and resources to shift their focus to perhaps longer COVIDs?

PRETORIUS: Of course. So, as you said, the focus was, of course, to keep people away from the hospital. And our medical facilities are really under extreme stress. The dilemma is that many long COVID patients are at home, so they are not seen or heard. And they are having a hard time on their own. So now I think it is very important to focus our attention on the research and direct it to these very very sick patients. If we don’t do that within a few months, our economy will have a serious impact on the outcome. To our economy around the world.

Martin: It was Resia Pretorius, a professor of physiology at Stellenbosch University in South Africa. We contacted her via Skype. Professor Pretorius, thank you for sharing this expertise today.

PRETORIUS: Thank you for asking a question.

(Music sound bite)

