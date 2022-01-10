Ontario reports 412 COVID-19 patients in the ICU as healthcare tensions continue

Article content Ontario reported 412 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit on Sunday as healthcare workers continue to feel the tension of the wave of Omicron fuel. Dr. Mike Hadad, chief staff member of Bluewater Health in Sarnia, Ontario, said his hospital is currently experiencing higher levels of COVID-19 infection than during the peak of the first wave in April 2020. I did. The hospital’s previous record was 33 COVID-19 patients at a time, a figure above the 34th Sunday of admission. Eleven of these patients are fighting severe illness in the ICU — “many of them are life-sustaining,” Hadad said — ten of them have not been vaccinated. Hmm.

Article content “What we are worried about is all about (Omicron) as a milder variant. That’s great. But it’s mild, but it’s so common that it’s basically balanced. Is crumbled, “he said. “We have returned to Square 1 in that we have a dedicated COVID unit again. The ICU was full of COVIDs, the surgery was canceled and the surgery staff was relocated to deal with this. “So, for us, whether calm or not, it has the same detrimental effect on our health system.” Ontario reported 2,419 patients hospitalized for the virus on Sunday, down from about 2,600 on Saturday. Not all hospitals report their numbers on weekends. The state also reported 20 new virus-related deaths as the 7-day average of COVID-19-related patients in the ICU rose to 322.

Article content According to Hadad, the Ramton Public Health Unit, along with neighboring Chatham-Kent, began to see increased hospitalizations for COVID-19 around December, earlier than in other parts of the state. He believes that many factors are skyrocketing, including a larger population and lower vaccine intake than the rest of Ontario. Haddad said the vaccine works very well to reduce hospitalizations and deaths, and if the community had thousands of COVID-19 infections, the hospital would be “totally overwhelmed” without the vaccine. rice field. “That’s one of the things people don’t think about,” he said. “They look at the number of people who are vaccinated or unvaccinated in the hospital, but imagine if no one in the community was vaccinated. Our number in the hospital. Will be astronomical. “

Article content Hadad said his staff are fine, but exhausted by the constant spread of Omicron. About 5% of them are currently quarantined after infection or high-risk exposure. He said the staff shortages reported by many hospitals could have a trickle-down effect that would disrupt the flow of other medical services, including emergency care. A complete emergency department means that the rescuer cannot immediately reduce the burden on the patient and cannot answer the next call. “It’s all connected,” Hadad said, adding that he hasn’t seen it happening in Sarnia, but it’s already happening in other parts of the state. A union representing the Toronto Emergency Medical Corps tweeted a “code red” alert on Saturday night, stating that there were no response units in the city around 7 pm.

Article content Peter Shirer, Vice-Chairman of TPS Unit Local416, didn’t know how long the status would last, but calls it a sign of a 10-year-old problem that is now being exacerbated by Omicron. State data showed 11,959 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, but the Ontario Public Health Service said the actual number of cases is probably high due to current testing policies that restrict access to many residents. I am saying. Shirer estimates that 10% of Toronto’s paramedics may now be isolated. It is a sacrifice, coupled with an increase in virus-related call volume. “In the fifth wave of the two-year pandemic, there is now more pressure to serve the phone,” he said, with no statistics on how often Code Red is called. By the way, the medical staff I represent is likely to be more burdened. “

Article content Brad Roth, Chief Communications Officer of the City of Toronto, said in an email statement that it is not uncommon for all ambulances to be temporarily on standby and released the next moment. According to Ross, the Toronto Fire Department is temporarily responding to a large number of low-priority calls. But if patients need emergency care, the Toronto Fire Department calls them. “Hospitals are still under great pressure and patient unloading is delaying emergency care,” Ross said. “Unfortunately, this problem is now common all over the world.” Toronto’s Emergency Medical Corps isn’t the only one dealing with recent Omicron-related strains. The Durham area tweeted on Wednesday that “there are no ambulances on the road” at some point on Tuesday, and crew members from York and Kawartha Lakes were brought in to answer two calls. Elsewhere, Federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair told Bearskin Lake, an indigenous people in northern Ontario, on Saturday when members of the Canadian Army were captured by an outbreak of COVID-19 that infected more than half of the population. He said he had arrived. In a tweet, Prime Minister Blair said the soldiers were conducting an initial assessment. Lefty Kamenawatamin, chief of Bearskin Lake, said Friday that the remote community was “almost at the limit” and called on the minister to send emergency assistance. This report by Canadian Press was first published on January 9, 2022.

