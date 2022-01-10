Do I need to report the results of the COVID-19 home test to the local health department?

Important point In the United States, cases of COVID-19 can be underestimated because lab tests are most likely to be reported to the health department.

Many people choose the home COVID test instead because they have been waiting for tests and results for so long.

Home results can be reported to public health by consumers, but it does not have to be.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) This week, we show that the average number of new COVID-19 cases exceeded 490,000 per day, an increase of about 75,000 over a week ago.

But assume it’s an underestimate.

This is because the number of cases of CDC is usually based on the COVID-19 test performed at the testing site, clinic, or clinic.These tests are analyzed by the laboratory, and by the laboratory Is required Share results with the public health department to assist in virus tracking in the area.

However, the current waiting time for both the clinic examination schedule and the receipt of results will take days instead of hours. This is partly due to the recent holiday season, but as the number of cases soars, people want to know if they are infected with the virus. As a result, many people choose rapid home tests (often 15-minute results) over clinic-based tests.

Why unreported test results are a problem

Unreported test results jeopardize the accuracy and usefulness of the number of cases published by the health department, academic institutions, and the CDC.

“There is little information about positives [cases] Spread with [of the virus], I can give less advice to the general public. ” Lori Freeman, The CEO of the National Association of County and City Health Officials told Verywell.

Consumers do not need to report home tests, but they do not, according to a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) spokesman.And even so, home-based results are not regularly added to the health department case count, Marci Layton, MD, Chief Medical Officer. State and Territory Epidemiologist Council, Telled Verywell.

“Challenge [reporting your results] From a public health perspective, follow-up of cases with test results is usually done with verifiable results, “says Layton. “Home inspections have always been challenging, as public health authorities have no way of ensuring that they were done correctly.”

Public health experts understand that with the increase in home exams, it is likely that cases of COVID-19 are underestimated by relying solely on tests analyzed in the laboratory. Often, they are shifting to other means of tracking the virus.

“We are heading for the following trends, such as hospital and emergency room admissions, intensive care unit (ICU) and ventilator use,” Leighton said. However, more data on severe cases is needed. ”

How to report test results at home

Despite the vague accuracy, most public health professionals are advised to submit home test results to local governments and state governments.

“Of course, public health wants home inspection data.” Dr. Michael FraserThe CEO of the State and Territory Health Officers Association told Berrywell. “It helps us understand how quickly and where the virus is spreading. For now, we are making assumptions.”

Some health departments require consumers to get home test results.For example, Summit County, Ohio Provides an online form He reported a positive home test.The same can be said Marin County In California.of Washington DC, You can report the result via the app. Still, other health departments are asking candidates to call their results.

You can find out how to call 311 to contact your local health department and how to call 211 to contact your state health department.

Freeman suggests asking if you are in your particular health department Want The result of your home exam is “Don’t overwhelm the already busy health department.”

Depending on the home test you perform, the results may be automatically sent to your local health authority, especially if the test notifies you of your COVID status via a website or app.

According to the FDA, all household COVID-19 antigen tests need to create a mechanism for consumers to report their results to the company, whether via an app, website, or phone.

Manufacturers need to report the results they receive to the health department, but consumers do not need to report the results to the manufacturer. But doing so may have advantages, Layton says. Many companies respond to positive results using up-to-date guidance on what to do if they test positive and what to do if they test negative.

“Whether you contact your health department [or test manufacturer] In the news from the test, the most important thing you can do with the test results is to follow the CDC guidance, “Layton said.

The CDC has been shortened Its quarantine guidance for people with COVID-19 from 10 to 5 days without the need for additional testing.

If your test results are positive, especially after the FDA, expect more information on what to do with your test results at home. Two brand new home tests licensed At the end of 2021, the White House will ship at least 500,000 home test kits later this month.

“We hope that as we move forward, data collection and sharing will be much more consistent,” says Freeman.

What does this mean for you If the home test sends test results from the phone app or website, you should also send the results to the public health department. In that case, you don’t need to do anything further. Otherwise, you can find the number of your local health department by calling 311 and asking how to submit the information.

