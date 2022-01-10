Pope supports COVID immunity campaign and warns of false information on idealism





Vatican City, January 10 (Reuters)-Pope Francis condemns “unfounded” ideological misreporting of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, supports national immune campaigns, and makes healthcare a moral obligation. called. In his annual speech, Francis spoke to a Vatican-certified diplomatic corps. This is sometimes referred to as a “world state” speech because it is an extensive survey of world affairs. His words to diplomats from nearly 200 countries showed the closest he has ever come to the de facto support for the controversial vaccine obligations in Italy and other European countries. .. Sign up now for unlimited free access to Reuters.com register “We found that where effective vaccination campaigns took place, the risk of serious effects of the disease was reduced,” he said. “Therefore, it is important to continue efforts to immunize the general public as much as possible.” Francis, who devoted about one-fifth of his six-page speech to a pandemic, warned against ideological remarks about vaccination. “Sadly, we are increasingly aware that we live in a world of strong ideological divisions. In many cases, people are influenced by the ideology of the moment, with unfounded information and poorly documented. It is supported by the facts that have been done, “he said. “Vaccines are not a magical cure, but they show the most rational solution to prevent the disease, in addition to other therapies that need to be developed,” he gathered at the Vatican fresco hall. I told the diplomat. benediction. By saying “healthcare is a moral obligation” in the context of a speech in favor of vaccination, Francis has the right to conscientious opposition based on religion in Catholics and other Christians, especially in the United States. The vaccine that seemed to say that. Fully vaccinated, Francis called for a global political commitment to “pursue the interests of the general public through preventative and immune means.” He renewed his appeal for the equitable distribution of vaccines to poor countries, stating that “exclusive rules” on patents should be set aside for greater benefit. Francis also reiterated his defense against migrants, stating that countries should accept as much as possible and share responsibility for their integration. Regarding climate change, the results of last year’s COP26 summit in Glasgow are “quite weak given the seriousness of the problem,” and COP27 planned in Egypt in November will integrate action on global warming. I expected that. He repeatedly called for dialogue in areas of conflict and crisis, such as Lebanon, Ukraine and Myanmar, and for a ban on possession of nuclear weapons. Vatican City, the smallest state in the world, has diplomatic relations with 183 states. Sign up now for unlimited free access to Reuters.com register Report by Philippe Purlera, edited by Ed Osmond Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

