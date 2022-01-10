CovidWave: Gottlieb, which may peak on the East Coast





Former United States Commissioner of Food and Drugs Scott Gottlieb. Chip Somode Villa / Getty Images



Former U.S. Commissioner of Food and Drugs Dr. Scott Gottlieb predicts that the current wave of coronavirus due to the Omicron variant will peak nationwide in mid-January and is already in some cities on the east coast. He said it was likely to have reached its peak. In an interview To Barron’s Fox Business Roundtable, Gottlieb, in some parts of the country along the East Coast, “[Covid cases are] It’s probably peaking now, including locations such as the New York Metropolitan Area, Mid-Atlantic, Maryland, Washington DC, Florida, and Delaware. “There are still a few weeks left,” he said, in other parts of the country where Omicron is not yet widespread, such as the Midwest and Planes. Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Faculty of Public Health, Brown University, Told ABC This week with George Stephanopoulos The current surge in Covid-19 is “really” for vaccinated people who are infected but avoid hospitals, unvaccinated people who have not yet taken booster shots, and high-risk people. It reveals two trends: “filling up the hospital.” Jha also expects the current surge to peak in the coming weeks. “It will peak at different times in different parts of the United States, but in February I’m actually expecting a much smaller number of cases,” he said. U.S. weekly average 700,000 cases a day, According to an analysis of the Wall Street Journal of data from Johns Hopkins University, it has increased by 279% in the last two weeks.U.S. reported 900,832 confirmed cases Saturday, and 2,615 dead. Gottlieb, a board member of



Pfizer

(Ticker: PFE), made one of the mRNA Covid vaccines, Told to CBS Face the nation Although few cases of coronavirus require hospitalization on Sunday, the number of cases has “significantly increased” and will many hospitals along the east coast reach totals from the first wave of coronavirus infection? , Will exceed that. According to Kaiser’s research, the good news is that hospital stays have been reduced from 4 days to 1.6 days. “But the current rate of spread and the number of hospitalizations are putting pressure on them,” he added. last week,



modern

(MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel said a fourth dose of the vaccine may be required after the first two doses and the first booster.Asked about that prediction, Gottlieb said Barron’s He agreed that the vaccine is likely to be an annual vaccine and that people will be vaccinated in the fall towards the winter. Write in [email protected]

