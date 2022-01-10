Words you need to know for the next stage of a pandemic

(NEXSTAR) – As Omicron continues to surge in the United States, the coronavirus once again dominates the news cycle, water cooler stories, and happy hour chatter.

A new wave of pandemics meant new variants, new CDC guidance, new things to worry about, and new things that made scientists feel hopeful. Here are some words you need to know to help you overcome this next stage of turmoil – and make you feel smarter when reading the news or telling small stories.

Close contact, exposure

Both terms are used to refer to a person who is near a person who has SARS-CoV-2 (a virus that causes COVID-19) and may be ill. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines “close contact” as being within 6 feet of an infected person for a total of 15 minutes in 24 hours. (For example, if you see someone for 10 minutes in the morning and then again 5 minutes later that day, that’s important.)

Antigen vs. PCR

These are two different types of COVID tests that are commonly available. Not all of the complex sciences that make the two types different, but broadly speaking:

Fururona

You may hear this used a lot this winter, Fururona is not a new illness.. It was when I was infected with influenza at the same time as the coronavirus. Cases of coinfection have been identified in several states of the United States. Both viruses should be tested to see if they are infected with influenza, COVID-19, or both.

Quarantine and quarantine

The difference here is subtle. If you have been infected with COVID-19 and you think the vaccine is not completely up to date, quarantine it. Isolate if you have COVID-19 symptoms or if the test is positive. CDC guidelines quarantine And for isolation It’s a little different, but either way you’re stuck at home.

Complete vaccination

This phrase is not new.But there were some Pressure the CDC to change the definition of “fully vaccinated” Includes requesting a booster shot. For now, the CDC says it has the same meaning. Someone will be fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving two shots of Pfizer or Modana, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson.

Breakthrough infection

Completely vaccinated people infected with COVID-19 are so-called Breakthrough infection.. Nowadays, there are many such infections due to Omicron mutants that are superior to previous variants and evade existing immunity. However, vaccines still prove to be effective in preventing the most serious illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths.

“”Super immunity “

Hyperimmunity is the idea that people who have been fully vaccinated with COVID-19 and have a breakthrough infection will be very well protected from the virus in the future. Early studies suggest that immunity is strengthenedHowever, with viruses that are constantly mutating in unpredictable ways, much can be seen about how “super” immunity is.

Deltacron

Cyprus researchers say they Identified COVID-19 infection with a combination of Omicron and Delta variants.. The findings are isolated and require further investigation to understand the potential for coinfection.

Epidemic vs. Pandemic vs. Endemic

Sudden large-scale outbreaks of illness are epidemic. When the coronavirus spread from Wuhan in China to people in many countries, it was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

Endemic refers to the expected baseline level of the disease.by CDC: “This level is not always the desired level and may actually be zero, but rather the observed level … the disease can continue to occur at this level indefinitely.”

At some point, WHO declares a pandemic. It seems very unlikely that COVID-19 will be eliminated at that time, but rather the disease becomes endemic. That is, it still exists, but there are enough vaccines and cures to protect the majority of people, and the virus does not regularly disrupt the economy or society. For example, influenza is considered endemic.