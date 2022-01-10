Does my child need to be vaccinated with Covid?Here’s what can happen if parents disagree:

Australian children 5-11 years old COVID-19 vaccine From Sunday.

For many parents, vaccination of their children is a common decision with both parents who agree to move on.

However, not all parents agree.

When deploying the COVID vaccine to younger children this week, what are the options if one parent wants to vaccinate the child but the other does not?

Why do my parents disagree with the COVID vaccine?

Before COVID, my parents Vaccination of children For various reasons. This included a sense of social responsibility, a belief in the preventive medical benefits and safety of vaccines, and perhaps financial incentives driven by policies including “no jab no pay”.

However, for some, barriers to timely vaccination remain. For example, childhood illness may interfere with vaccination, or it may be difficult to go to a vaccine clinic due to work appointments or lack of transportation.

Others believe that vaccination has unacceptable side effects or that immunization is not effective in preventing the disease. Others believe that vaccines contain toxic substances, prefer natural or homeopathic alternatives, or do not trust the medical evidence that supports the safety and efficacy of vaccination.

A few parents also mistakenly believe that these are the case. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) vaccination.

Why are conflicts more of a problem now?

As it unfolds COVID-19 vaccine For more children, vaccine disputes between parents may increase.

If parents disagree, what happens next depends in part on the age and maturity of the child.

For example, teenagers over the age of 16 are usually considered capable of agreeing to themselves. Therefore, even if parents disagree, older teens who are capable of agreeing can go ahead and take their shots anyway.

Conflicts are more likely to occur in younger children. If you are 12 to 15 years old, vaccinated people prefer to confirm the consent of their parents or guardians in addition to the consent of the vaccination from the youth.

For children under the age of 12, the parent or guardian must provide consent as the young child is considered incapable of consenting.

In Australia, no written consent to vaccination is required.

What will happen next?

If parents disagree about whether to vaccinate their child, the child may be delayed or left unvaccinated until vaccinated. Consent themselves.

Parents can see together, depending on their relationship and safety Reliable source of information Answers to frequently asked questions about vaccination. These may address misunderstandings and disagreements.

It is also advisable to seek outside advice from a neutral third party such as a GP or a professional immune service. Other options include contacting a community organization, such as a family relationship organization, or the Family Relationship Advice Line (1800 050 321). These may be able to advise on mediation.

If these methods fail, going to court may be the last resort. This has significant financial and emotional costs and is best avoided.

The Australian Family Court has created a COVID-19 list in preparation for hearing disputes over children vaccinated with COVID-19. The court has already seen an increase in applications.

It is unclear how the court will decide. But what we know is what happened when a vaccination dispute other than COVID-19 was brought to court.

Court upheld vaccination

The study we submitted for publication reviewed 27 cases involving parental disputes, including non-COVID-19 immunity. These appeared in court in Australia between 2002 and 2021.

In 21 of these cases, the court decided to support parents who supported vaccination. In five cases, due to the lack of evidence of the medical professionals presented, the court refused to make a decision and sought to collect it for future hearings. Only one parent was held responsible for those who opposed vaccination.

In all cases where evidence from traditional Western medicine experts was presented, the court decided to support parents who supported vaccination.

In many cases, courts Immunity.. The themes common to judgment are as follows.

— The risk of harm from a disease that can be prevented by a vaccine far outweighs the potential risk of a vaccine.

— If parents neglect immunity, their children are at risk of harm.

— The indirect benefits of immunization to the community claim to support vaccination.

Many of these statements made about the non-COVID-19 vaccine also apply to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Based on previous experience, courts are likely to decide to support immunization.

Start discussion now

Almost 80% of Australia’s 12-15 year olds received one COVID vaccine and about 73% received two doses. Therefore, if vaccination in this age group is an accurate guide to the parent’s view, similar high intakes may be seen in children aged 5 to 11 years.

In the United States, more than 7 million children aged 5 to 11 years have been first vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 4 million have been vaccinated twice.

Clinical trial data from children of this age showed that they made antibodies and that the vaccine was effective. Actual data is expected. So far, there are no safety concerns.

So, if you haven’t started talking to your child about vaccination, now is the time.

(Grace Barbara, a fourth-year medical student at the University of Sydney, conducted a proceeding review and contributed to the research mentioned in this article.)

