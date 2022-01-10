What you need to know about 2022 COVID

This year is a new year — I have the same anxieties.

Cases of COVID-19 are increasing rapidly nationwide as the new subspecies Omicron continues to spread. Omicron can spread very quickly, Preliminary evidence It suggests that if you are infected with the virus, you are less likely to get a serious illness.

Michigan’s Health Department is a state Break that record Average number of new daily cases last week — records already set by cases from the previous week. Hospitalization in Michigan is slowly increasing. However, the state has passed its peak hospitalization in the spring of 2020 in early December.

From December 8th: A hospital in Michigan at stake with a record number of COVID-19 patients: “We have no room for furniture anymore.”

I keep watching Michigan High community infection In other words, it is advisable to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Over the past few days, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have made some adjustments to the COVID guidelines — and the message has been confusing.

So here is a brief summary CDC Recommendations ..

What is close contact?

A person is considered to be in close contact with the infected person if they are more than 15 minutes away from the infected person or if they have been in contact with the infected person multiple times throughout the day.

Read the text version of the CDC guidelines here.

How about the setting from kindergarten to high school?

MDHHS K-12 setting.

Students are considered in close contact Less than 3 feet from an infected individual, regardless of the use of the mask. If they are within 3-6 feet, they are not considered to be in close contact unless the use of improper masks is used.

Close contact with school staff or adults from kindergarten to high school: They are more than 15 minutes away from the infected person or have been in contact with them many times throughout the day.

From CDC: Steps for close contact and quarantine decisions in schools from kindergarten to high school

according to MDHHSIf you are symptomatic or have a positive test, you should be quarantined for 10 days and tested for COVID, regardless of vaccination status.

If exposed, asymptomatic, and vaccinated, no quarantine is required. If you have not been vaccinated

Did everyone get masked? You can participate in school activities by wearing the mask for 14 days and using the “Test to Stay Strategy” (“(T) est”). Every other day 7 days after exposure. “)

7 days after exposure. “) If there is no masking, please consult your nearest health center.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services / /

What is the controversy over the new guidelines?

The CDC recently changed the recommended quarantine period from 10 days to 5 days, indicating that the data indicates transmission. “It’s in the early stages of illness.” Another argument for reducing the number of days is that the 10-day quarantine period Labor force ..

Some public health professionals want the requirement that someone should test negative with a rapid test before their termination. Quarantine for 5 days ..Others add that the shortened quarantine period works only when people are strict. Wear a mask ..

There is also a discussion of more government policies and actions. MSNBC Health Contributor Uché Blackstock I wrote in the post More systematic and stratified protection is needed, such as free masks and quick testing of each person, air travel vaccines are required, and for non-essential workers the next few weeks at home Work at

MDHHS says Michigan holds Old guidelines for schools or nurseries from kindergarten to high school ..The separation here is not yet for 10 days ..

Where can I test it?

This is difficult.

The results of a rapid test (also called an antigen test) will be returned immediately. However, according to the CDC, these results should be treated as “estimates.” Negative rapid test results do not necessarily exclude COVID. Experts recommend testing for several days, with at least one day in between. You can buy a quick test at home in places like pharmacies and Wal-Mart, but in some areas it was difficult to do.

The PCR test is considered the gold standard for COVID testing, but the results are usually time consuming.

Answers important questions about COVID testing: what are the different types? Do I need to self-test immediately after being infected with COVID? And what should you do if you test positive?

You can usually make an appointment with a pharmacy online.For example, a CVS scheduling website here .. Or at your clinic or emergency medical center.

President Joe Biden planned to offer millions of home tests for Americans who demand them — but Release date Not announced.

Your county health department may also offer a free test. for example:

If you live or work Detroit , You can get a free COVID test by calling 313-230-0505. These places offer testing:

Joseph Walker Williams Recreation Center uses rapid molecular testing.

Huntington Place uses rapid antigen testing.

If you live Wash tonneau also Livingston County, You can schedule an appointment to This website .. It is free of charge for PCR tests using saliva. Please do not eat or drink until 30 minutes before your reservation.

The location is:

2515 Former Wal-Mart site at Ellsworth Rd. Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Daily (including weekends) – 9 AM to 5 PM

Daily (including weekends) – 9 AM to 5 PM Legacy Center Sports Complex – 9299 Goble Dr. Brighton, MI 48116

Daily (including weekends) – 9 AM to 5 PM

If you live Oakland County, Schedule online www.oakgov.com/COVID Click the COVID Testing button or contact Nurse on Call (800-848-5533).

Southfield Pavilion Parking Deck, 26000 Evergreen Rd.In Southfield

Monday and Thursday 9 am-4:30pm

Monday and Thursday 9 am-4:30pm Rochester 277E. Second Rochester Fire Department

Tuesday 9 am-4:30pm

Tuesday 9 am-4:30pm Former Pontiac Fire Department at 348 South Blvd.West of Pontiac

Wednesday 9 am-4:30pm

If you live Branch, Hillsdale, St. Joseph County, Reserve online ..

570N. Marshall Road Coldwater, MI 49036

Tuesday, friday, saturday

Tuesday, friday, saturday 570N. Marshall Road Coldwater, MI 49036

Thursday

Thursday 1110 Hill St. Three Rivers, MI 49093

Friday

What kind of mask should I wear now?

Also tough.according to CNN Medical Analyst Lina Wen , “There is no place for (cloth mask) in the light of Omicron.”

The N95 Since then, it is considered the best mask for COVID protection Filter out 95% of the particles. It’s also more expensive than the mask version that most people have been wearing for the past two years.