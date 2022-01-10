Maine discontinues two antibody treatments with Omicron, the currently predominant COVID-19 strain





Augusta, Maine – Maine’s recommended providers are two COVIDs that have been found to be ineffective against Omicron variants, as highly contagious strains account for at least 70% of new infections here. -19 No longer use treatment. Friday notice Sotrovimab, one of the three federally approved monoclonal antibody therapies, is a highly contagious strain, with strong official approval from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention that Omicron is currently predominant. This decision highlights the challenges that Omicron variants pose to the state’s stressful healthcare system, as highly contagious strains spread rapidly.It leads to milder cases on average, but more transmission can cause serious cases Records of 403 patients I was hospitalized for the virus on Monday. Data on the prevalence of mutations are inaccurate because only a small portion of the positive COVID-19 tests are genetically sequenced. Due to the time it takes to analyze the genes in each positive sample, there is a delay in reporting variants. However, there is no doubt that Omicron variants are behind the recent surge in cases across the United States. Analysis by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This was consistent with a more than five-fold increase over the past month’s case. According to the New York Times.. However, according to an analysis by the US CDC, as of late December, Omicron variants accounted for fewer cases in New England than in other parts of the United States. This is consistent with Maine data showing that more contagious strains have made a later start here. Officially, the Omicron strain accounted for only 9% of virus samples tested for variants in Maine in late December. However, a memo to health providers in Maine suggests that estimates from Maine laboratories currently account for 70% to 90% of new cases here. Despite data delays, there have been numerous cases in the past week among hospital workers who were almost completely vaccinated, and Steven Michaud, chairman of the Maine Hospital Association, said the new strain was a case in Maine. I’m sure they’re starting to dominate the numbers. Being “around us” in an unprecedented way. “There is no way that this is primarily not Omicron’s passing through the state very quickly,” he said. Sotrovimab Currently in short supply In both Maine and across the country. Treatment is given as an infusion to the elderly or high-risk people who test positive for COVID-19 or are exposed to the virus. BDN writer Michael Shepherd contributed to this report. More articles from BDN

