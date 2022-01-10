Springfield-Greene County Health Department is promoting booster vaccinations. Reported 10 COVID-19 deaths in December





Springfield, Missouri (KY3)-Springfield-Greene County Health Department recommends that those who have not yet received the booster receive the booster as soon as possible after a month’s increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Of all positive cases reported in the county in December, 78% were unvaccinated, 20% were fully vaccinated, and only 2% were fully vaccinated and boosted. Health leaders say it emphasizes the importance of being boosted, as the Ministry of Health expects more cases of Omicron variants. According to a recent study of CoxHealth data, getting a booster can keep people with severe illness away from the hospital. On January 3, only 5% of patients admitted with COVID-19 were vaccinated and 0% were fully vaccinated and boosted. In addition, none of the fully vaccinated people were in critical care. Getting booster shots when qualified helps people protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities. This is especially important after the presence of the Omicron variant in Green County and the already significant prevalence in the community since late November. The following is a summary of the December COVID-19 data. Case: As of 12/31, the 7-day moving average of COVID-19 cases more than doubled, reaching 174 cases per day compared to 75 cases on 12/1. Between late December and January 2, more than 400 people aged 23-30 years tested positive for COVID-19.

The 7-day moving average for COVID-19 cases is 25.6 as of January 6. Children aged 5 to 17 have exceeded 400 COVID-19 cases for the first time since July 2021. Death / hospitalization: Springfield-Greene County lost 10 lives in December due to complications of COVID-19. Hospitalization increased by 58% from December 1st to December 31st. One woman in her twenties

One man in his 50s

1 female in her 50s

1 female in her 60s

5 men in their 70s

One woman in the 80’s * This number represents confirmed COVID-19 deaths that occurred in December. This number is subject to change based on delay reports. vaccination: The number of people who received a complete vaccination in December increased by 57% compared to November.

In December, 6,860 residents were fully vaccinated, compared to 4,364 in November.



The total dose administered, including boosters, reached 28,934 in December.

Since January 2021, 90.5% of individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 have not been vaccinated. For more credentials and vaccination appointments, please visit: Vaccine 417.com, Or call the call center at 417-874-1211. Please email us to report a correction or typo [email protected] Copyright 2022 KY3. all rights reserved.

