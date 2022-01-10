See the differences between the CDC and Florida COVID-19 test guidelines





Jacksonville, Florida – Some infectious disease specialists Florida Health Department Guidelines for COVID-19 Testing Disaster recipe. These guidelines are inconsistent with the recommendations of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The main difference in the guidelines is to focus on personal health and public health. Let’s look at the main differences. The CDC recommends that you be tested if you are in close contact with a person with COVID-19, if you have symptoms of COVID-19, or if you are not completely vaccinated. CDC Point: People can spread COVID-19, even if they are asymptomatic. Therefore, testing is very important. The Florida health department previously followed the CDC test recommendations, but now recommends the COVID-19 test only for people with symptoms who have severe COVID-19 risk factors. advertisement “As you know, I think a little, but in response to some misleading recommendations from the federal government, some medical associations and states have become essentially fraudulent against the CDC. I’m seeing it start. Agency. ” Dr. Jonathan Kanter, an epidemiologist at the University of Pennsylvania Epidemiological Center, said. Some infectious disease experts call it a disaster recipe Kantor says the basic argument that needs to be answered is whether testing asymptomatic people is of great value to public health. “As you know, is there an important issue because we all need to test it very often? I think it depends on your personal situation. As outlined in the Florida guidelines. Anyone in a high-risk workplace situation, or in a high-risk situation with a reason to do so, would certainly help, “Kantor said. “As you know, behind the scenes, there are also attempts to save testing.” advertisement In reality, these are just test recommendations and there are no restrictions on taking the test.

