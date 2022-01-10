In Quebec, COVID-19 hospitalizations have exceeded 2,500 and an additional 26 are estimated to have died.





Quebec’s medical network continues to be under pressure as pandemic-related hospitalizations increase again significantly. On Monday, Quebec reported an increase in 118 COVID-19 cases from the previous day and 26 deaths from the virus. read more:

Que, an overcapacity Laurenshan to transfer patients to CHSLD. ,hospital Health officials said 351 new patients were hospitalized, 233 were discharged, and a total of 2,554 were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of these, 248 are in the intensive care unit, down eight from yesterday. # COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) -As of January 9, the situation in Quebec is as follows: https://t.co/pwoUoaBgaF pic.twitter.com/ADOYNfXfaQ -Health Quebec (@sante_qc) January 10, 2022 The story continues below the ad According to the latest health ministry data, unvaccinated people are 7.5 times more likely to be hospitalized than properly vaccinated people. Trend story Do you travel between Omicrons?Canadians who test positive for COVID-19 abroad warn

“Full House” TV dad Bob Saget dies at age 65 The vaccination campaign is ongoing and the Canadian Armed Forces are helping to speed up the administration of the third booster immunization shot. As of Monday, Quebec people over the age of 40 can book a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In the last 24 hours, 62,722 shots have been administered, falling short of the government’s target of 100,000 injections per day. read more:

Quebec residents over the age of 40 can now book COVID-19 booster shots To date, 84.9% of the population has been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once. Quebec reported 10,573 new COVID-19 infections on Monday out of 42,341 samples analyzed. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the state has recorded 749,866 infections in the last 24 hours, including 10,573 and 631,650 recovery cases. The state’s death toll is currently 11,966. © 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

