Address social determinants of health to reduce the risk of CV in type 2 diabetes

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio According to a new American Heart Association scientific statement, clinicians need to use multifaceted tools to reduce the risk of CV in type 2 diabetes and combine new treatments with efforts to address social determinants of health. I have. AHA Scientific Statement, circulation, Based on an extensive review of clinical trial results up to June 2020, it addresses the “gap between existing evidence on the best ways to reduce the risk of CV in people with type 2 diabetes and the reality of people with type 2 diabetes.” increase. Goals to reduce the risk of CVD in people with type 2 diabetes include controlling blood glucose, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels. Increased physical activity; healthy nutrition; obesity and weight management; no smoking. Do not drink alcohol; and psychosocial care. Joshua J. Joseph, MD, MPH, FAHA, Chairman of the Statement Writing Group and Assistant Professor of Medicine, Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Ohio State University School of Medicine, Columbus.

“Urgent summon” “This new scientific statement is an urgent summon to follow the latest evidence-based approach to advance the treatment and care of type 2 diabetes and develop new best practices to reduce the risk of CVD.” Joshua J. Joseph, MD, MPH, FAHA, The chair of the statement-writing group and assistant professor of medicine in the Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism at Ohio State University School of Medicine in Columbus said in a press release. “Very few people, less than 20% of people with type 2 diabetes, manage their risk of heart disease well, and so many people have two major CVD risk factors: quitting and weight loss. We are struggling. Medical professionals, the medical industry, and the broader community organizations all play an important role in helping people with type 2 diabetes. “ This statement was an update to the 2015 guidance and was released when there was still limited evidence suggesting that hypoglycemic agents reduce the risk of CV events. “Currently, several large randomized controlled trials with new antihyperglycemic agents have been completed to reduce CV safety and CV outcomes such as CV death, MI, stroke, and heart failure. It has been proven, “the researchers write. Key message This statement contains some important recommendations. Patient-centric, culturally relevant recommendations Diabetes self-management education and support Medical nutrition therapy is the key to achieving individual goals for behavioral change and self-management of diabetes. “Developing pathways and programs for diabetics to promote improved lifestyle behavior is mission-critical,” Joseph told Healio.

SGLT2 inhibitors or GLP-1 receptor agonists with proven CV effects are recommended for patients with established CVD for atherosclerosis. High risk of HF.. For most patients who require the greater glucose-lowering effect of injectables, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) guidelines initially prefer GLP-1 receptor agonists to insulin. “New diabetes treatments like GLP-1 receptor agonists and SGLT2 inhibitors can help reduce the risk of CV,” Joseph told Healio. “Increasing prescribing and utilization of CVD diabetics is important to improve CV death inequality in diabetics.”

The treatment algorithms are similar, but the definitions and goals of hypertension include the 2017 American College of Cardiology / AHA Guideline for the Prevention, Assessment and Management of High BP in Adults. 2017 ADA Perspectives on Diabetes and Hypertension.. ADA does not promote a uniform BP target, but instead stratifies risks to avoid overtreatment of frail patients with comorbidity. “Given the high clinical heterogeneity of patients with type 2 diabetes, treatment strategies are patient-centric and need to share decisions,” the researchers write. “The rigorous protocols and intensive follow-up used in randomized controlled trials are difficult to reproduce in real-world clinical practice, so we need to incorporate an interdisciplinary approach to help patients safely achieve their blood pressure goals. there is.”

“Timely and aggressive” lipid-lowering therapy is guaranteed for both primary and secondary diabetes prevention as a component of comprehensive CV risk reduction, and is the basis for coping with dyslipidemia. A lifestyle and behavior-focused approach is recommended for all people with diabetes. Patients with established ASCVD should start or continue with the highest acceptable intensity of statins with the goal of reducing LDL by at least 50%, and take a more personalized approach to patients age 75 and older. .. For primary prevention of type 2 diabetes, at least moderate intensity statins should be considered based on age, absolute ASCVD risk, or the presence of risk-enhancing factors. After a thorough assessment of risk, LDL after optimal statin therapy, and the presence of hypertriglyceridemia, non-statin therapy including ezetimibe, PCSK9 inhibitor, ethyl eicosap (Amarin), bile acid resin and fibrates You need to consider.

For the primary prevention of CVD in type 2 diabetes, the relative benefits of the antithrombotic approach should be carefully weighed against risk using a patient-centric approach.

Clinics also need to address social determinants of health in the provision of care during clinic visits and both within the healthcare system with social workers, patient navigators, community health workers, and through referral-based routing programs. there is. “Clinical care and treatment make up 10% to 20% of the correctable contributors to healthy outcomes,” the researchers wrote in a statement. “The other 80% to 90% are social determinants of health, including health-related behaviors, socio-economic factors, environmental factors, and racism. These are CVD and type 2 diabetes and their consequences. Recognized to have a serious impact on AHA and the American Diabetes Association. ” “Many randomized controlled trials have shown that the risk of CV events can be significantly reduced by incorporating evidence-based therapies for the control / correction of multiple cardiometabolic abnormalities in patients with type 2 diabetes. The researchers write. “We recommend a comprehensive approach to managing all cardiovascular risk factors in patients with type 2 diabetes, which include patient-centricity such as blood glucose, BP, dyslipidemia, thrombotic risk, obesity and smoking. Use a proven lifestyle and pharmacological approach using the approach. Patient-centric approaches in this context are patients as family, community, and social people who must be considered in CV risk management. Means to reconstruct our clinical encounters to think about. “ For more information: Joshua J. Joseph, MD, MPH, FAHA, You can contact us at [email protected] Twitter: @joshuajosephmd.

