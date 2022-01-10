Studies suggest COVID-19 vaccination associated with a slight temporary increase in the length of the menstrual cycle





Of the 3959 people who participated in the study, 2403 were vaccinated and 1556 were unvaccinated.

According to a study by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), women who received one COVID-19 vaccine during one menstrual cycle had a cycle length of approximately one day compared to unvaccinated women. Increased. In addition, researchers found that increased cycle length was not associated with changes in the number of days of bleeding. According to study authors Alison Edelman, MD, MPH, the menstrual cycle fluctuated slightly from month to month, and the increases they saw were within normal fluctuations. The authors of the study need further research to determine how COVID-19 vaccination may affect other menstrual features, such as associated symptoms and bleeding features. I added. In a press release, Dr. Diana W. Bianchi, MD, director of the NIH Eunice Kennedy Schreiber National Institutes of Health and Human Development, said: “These results provide an opportunity to advise women on what to expect from COVID-19 vaccination for the first time so that they can plan accordingly.” Bianchi added that little research has been done on how COVID-19 vaccines and vaccines for other illnesses can affect the menstrual cycle. The authors of the study analyzed anonymized data from a fertility tracking app called Natural Cycles. Users can enter data about body temperature and menstrual cycle and agree to use the anonymized data for their studies. Data for vaccinated individuals were from three consecutive cycles prior to vaccination and three more consecutive cycles, including one or more cycles in which vaccination was given. For unvaccinated individuals, data were collected in 6 consecutive cycles. Of the 3959 people who participated in the study, 2403 were vaccinated and 1556 were unvaccinated. The initial vaccination dose is the cycle length. Second vaccination on average, associated with an increase in the 71-day cycle. It was associated with a 91-day increase. Users vaccinated over two cycles increased by less than a day in each vaccination cycle. In addition, according to the press release, there was no change in the number of days of menstrual bleeding in vaccinated individuals and no significant change in cycle length for unvaccinated app users. In addition, a subgroup of app users who received two vaccinations in the same menstrual cycle had a large average increase in the two-day cycle. This change appears to decrease in subsequent cycles, indicating that the change in menstruation is likely to be temporary. The authors of the study added that the International Federation of Obstetrics and Gynecology classified changes in cycle length as normal if changes were less than 8 days. reference COVID-19 vaccination associated with a slight temporary increase in the length of the menstrual cycle suggests a study funded by NIH. NIH (National Institutes of Health, January 6, 2022, accessed January 7, 2022. https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/covid-19-vaccination-located-small-temporary-increase-menstrual-cycle-length-suggests-nih-funded-study

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pharmacytimes.com/view/study-suggests-covid-19-vaccination-associated-with-small-temporary-increase-in-menstrual-cycle-length The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos