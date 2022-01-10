COVID-19 Ottawa: Four more deaths reported at hospital, one new on Monday





Ottawa Public Health said Monday that four more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 and another died from the disease. ICU has one less patient. The OPH COVID-19 dashboard shows that 64 residents of Ottawa are hospitalized for COVID-19. Five of them are in ICU. Following the Ministry of Health’s instructions, the Ottawa Public Health Service reports only hospitalizations of Ottawa residents with hospital intervention for active COVID-19. To count as an inpatient intervention, admission must include treatment for active COVID-19 infection or be extended for active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may be infected with COVID-19 during hospitalization. OPH reported 526 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday. However, due to the limited scope of testing, authorities warn that this number may underestimate the amount of COVID-19 in the community. Another 661 previously reported cases are now considered resolved and the number of known active cases has been reduced. To date, OPH has recorded 50,309 cases confirmed by COVID-19 testing in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. A total of 637 inhabitants of Ottawa died of COVID-19 and 41,455 saw their cases resolved. Local health units do not report vaccination status for individual cases of Ottawa. According to state data At least 2,467 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout OntarioHowever, not all hospitals report COVID-19 data over weekends, including 438 in intensive care units; the latest vaccination data for these individuals is not available. Ottawa Public Health Expansion of eligibility to bring in COVID-19 vaccine Residents of Ottawa on Mondays, pregnant, over 60 years old, or health care, child care, or education workers. Ottawa’s Key COVID-19 Statistics COVID-19 cases / 100,000 cases (January 2 to January 8): 437.5 (decreased from 488.1)

Ottawa positive rate (January 3 to 9): 32.7% (down from 37.7%)

Number of reproductions (7-day average): 0.91

Known active cases: 8,217 (-136) A recall value greater than 1 indicates that the virus has spread and each case has infected multiple contacts. If it is less than 1, it means that the spread is slow. The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on tests) minus the number of cases resolved and deaths. Hospitalization of Ottawa Sixty-four people were being treated for active COVID-19 infections in Ottawa’s hospital on Monday, four more than on Sunday. ICU has 6 to 5 people on Sunday. Age category of inpatients: 0-9: 1

10-19: 2

20-29: 2

30-39: 2

40-49: 9 (2 in ICU)

50-59: 1

60-69: 8 (1 in ICU)

70-79:14 (2 in ICU)

80-89: 20

90 years and over: 5 (Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting inpatients with “active” infections) Ottawa COVID-19 Vaccine As of Monday: Single dose Ottawa resident (5 years and older): 898,419 (+1,672)

Two doses (5+) of Ottawa residents: 827,700 (+1,693)

Ottawa resident with 3 doses (12 years and older): 419,224 (+55,306)

Percentage of population 5 years and older with at least one dose: 91%

Percentage of fully vaccinated population over 5 years: 83% * Statistics of Ottawa residents who have been vaccinated once or twice include those who have a zip code for Ottawa vaccinated somewhere in Ontario. Around the area Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 26 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 29 in the hospital, 8 in the ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 21 in the hospital, 11 in the ICU

Leeds, Glenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 18 at the hospital, 5 at the ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Units: 7 in hospital, 2 in ICU These numbers are based on the latest data from each health unit at the time of issuance. COVID-19 Outbreak Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations: 17 long-term care facilities

28 retirement homes

20 hospital units

34 other apartments (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

1 elementary school

Two day care and / or camping OPH suspended reporting of outbreaks in the workplace, etc. on January 2, 2022. A complete list of active locations is OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/oph-reports-4-new-covid-19-hospitalizations-1-new-death-monday-1.5734115 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos