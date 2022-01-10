Health
The study states that olive oil will be substituted to combat major illnesses and premature death.
“This is a combination of reducing the amount of saturated fat and at the same time increasing the amount of unsaturated fat in olive oil,” said Dr. Howard Lewine, chief medical editor of Harvard Health Publishing at Harvard University School of Medicine. I am.
“Takeout is the use of olive oil as much as possible instead of saturated fat during cooking and in salad dressings,” said Le Wine, who was not involved in the study.
Men and women who have replaced margarine, butter, mayonnaise, or milk fat with the same amount of olive oil in just over 2 teaspoons (10 grams) have an overall risk of death than those who ate little or no olive oil. Was reduced by up to 34%. According to research author Marta Guash Ferret, he is a senior research scientist at Harvard TH Chan Public Health School.
“This is the first long-term study of olive oil and mortality in an American population involving more than 90,000 participants followed for up to 30 years. Previous studies tended to consume olive oil. It was carried out in a group of Mediterranean and European groups. It will be higher. “
“Our results provide additional support for recommending the replacement of saturated and animal fats with unsaturated vegetable oils such as olive oil to prevent premature death,” she added.
Those who reported eating the highest levels of olive oil had a 19% lower risk of dying from heart disease, a 17% lower risk of dying from cancer, and a 29% lower risk of dying from neurodegenerative disease, a Swedish Karolinska study. In an accompanying editorial, Susanna Larshon, an associate professor of epidemiology, said in an accompanying editorial that she died of respiratory illness compared to those who had never or had little olive oil in place of saturated fat. He said he was dead.
Both the study and the editorial were published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology on Monday.
Larson writes that the relationship between olive oil and the reduction in deaths from brain disease was “innovative.” “Given the lack of preventive strategies for Alzheimer’s disease and the high morbidity and mortality associated with this disease, this finding, if confirmed, is of great public health importance.”
Loved in the Mediterranean
In Greece, the birthplace of the Mediterranean diet, olive oil is part of Greek life, so if a native thinks someone is a little crazy, they say “choris ládi” or “losing oil”. say.
Healthy behavior
“It’s true that it can be difficult to unravel the” real “effects of olive oil compared to other healthy behaviors,” Guasch-Ferre said, checking to see if the results are similar. He added that more research is needed on Americans of all backgrounds. ..
However, in this study, “even after adjusting for BMI (Body Mass Index), many potential confounding factors such as dietary factors, lifestyle factors, medical history, and socioeconomic status factors were adjusted, and the association was significant. I did, “she said. Said.
According to Guasch-Ferre, an important finding from this study is “as with other Mediterranean people, by increasing olive oil for cooking, dressing and baking,” butter and full-fat dairy products. The benefits of replacing unhealthy fats such as mayonnaise.
“Notably, there is no scientific evidence to support the idea that eating more olive oil is associated with weight gain,” she added. “Olive oil can probably increase satiety and satiety and reduce the consumption of unhealthy snacks.”
