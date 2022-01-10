Critical care beds are full in London, Ontario. 4 post-mortem COVID-19 patients

Number of critically ill patients with COVID-19 at a hospital in London, Ontario. Continue to climb.

The London Health Sciences Center (LHSC) reports that 89 patients are being treated for the virus and 21 are receiving critical care.

Of those patients, LHSC said on Monday:

68 patients have been specially treated for the virus.

Twenty-one patients tested positive for COVID-19 when they were hospitalized for other treatments.

The number of ICU cases has almost doubled since Friday, increasing by nine in three days.

Carol Young-Ritchie, one of LHSC’s vice presidents, said: And its Chief Nursing Officer.

She said there were two ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in the hospital network. Twelve patients and up to five staff members were infected with the virus in the clinical neuroscience unit of a university hospital. Up to 5 patients and up to 5 staff members are involved in the second outbreak in the Adult Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit at Victoria Hospital.

According to LHSC, up to 5 patients are admitted to a children’s hospital and up to 5 are admitted to a pediatric emergency. There are currently 434 staff members who are positive for the virus and have been quarantined, down four from Friday.

According to data from the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU), 56% of recent hospitalizations are fully vaccinated, 40% are not vaccinated, and 4% are partially vaccinated. I have received it.

Four more people died of COVID-19 over the weekend. According to the health unit, three of the recent deaths were caregivers who were fully vaccinated with boosters.

Dr. Alex Summers, Deputy Medical Officer of Health at MLHU, said: “Once again, Omicron is highly contagious and infectious, so many cases are seen, and I think it highlights the fact that unlikely events are still happening.”

The fourth death reported over the weekend was an unvaccinated person. The age of the deceased has not been reported.

3-digit case count continues

MLHU has reported an additional 1,124 cases of COVID-19 since Friday, but the actual number of new infections in the region could be much higher. This is because it was rolled back who was being tested. PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests are prioritized for those who are at highest risk of severe illness and who work or live in a high-risk environment.

There are 223 new cases reported on Monday, which is significantly lower than the 7-day moving average of 432.

The health unit has reported 1,091 recovery since Friday, and 4,496 active cases are known in the area.

Southwestern Public Health has reported 387 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, with two more dead. There are 1,459 ongoing cases in the region, including 428 in Woodstock and 416 in St. Thomas. There are 22 people in the Elgin-Oxford hospital, seven of whom are receiving critical care.

Huron Perth Public Health posted 65 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. There are 1,081 active cases in this area.

Meanwhile, Ontario reports 2,467 patients admitted to COVID-19 on Monday as the number of patients being treated for illness in the intensive care unit has increased to 438.

The state reported at least 9,706 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, which could be significantly lower than the actual number due to restrictions on the number of people subject to PCR testing. The Ontario COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Board estimates that approximately one in five cases is currently identified by the state’s testing system.