Studies have revealed how triclosan, which is likely to be in toothpaste, is induced to harm the intestines.

Research author Matthew Redimbo is a professor of chemistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a professor of biochemistry and biophysics, microbiology and immunology at the UNC School of Medicine, and a member of the UNC Rheinberger Comprehensive Cancer Center. Exactly how new studies done in mice TriclosanAntibacterial agents found in toothpaste, toys and thousands of other products can cause intestinal irritation. An international team of researchers led by University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill , The University of Massachusetts Amherst and the University of Hong Kong Baptist have identified the bacteria that cause the harmful effects of triclosan, and even certain enzymes. In addition, studies in mice suggest that these bacterial enzymes can prevent intestinal damage. The survey results have been published at Nature Communications.. “By identifying the causative organism, we can develop new approaches for the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of inflammatory bowel disease,” the research author said. Matthew Redimbo, Professor of Chemistry and Microbiology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and UNC School of Medicine. Previous studies have shown toxicity of triclosan, but a new study looks closely at the changes caused by the microscopic population of the intestine. Researchers have linked certain gut microbiota enzymes, especially the gut microbiota beta-glucuronidase (GUS) protein, to triclosan, which drives triclosan to cause catastrophic intestinal disruption. The team knew which bacterial protein was the cause and used a microbiota-targeted inhibitor to block triclosan treatment in the intestine. Blocking this process in mice prevented damage to the colon and symptoms of colitis, a type of inflammatory bowel disease. This study provides new clues about the management of IBD in the growing number of people diagnosed with this disease. IBD can be managed for a long period of time and seems to just burn out of nowhere. The authors of the study suggest that we need to better understand the effects of environmental chemicals on gut health. Triclosan was widely available in antibacterial soaps sold to consumers. However, in 2016, the Food and Drug Administration ordered removal from hand-washing products used in home and hospital environments because of concerns that it would contribute to more resistant bacteria. However, triclosan is ubiquitous as an ingredient added to cosmetics, yoga mats, and other athletic clothing and gear to reduce bacterial contamination. It is also known to prevent periodontitis and is routinely used in many toothpastes with FDA approval. Triclosan appears to be easily absorbed into the gastrointestinal tract, leading the author of the study, “The safety of triclosan and related compounds needs to be revisited given the potential for intestinal damage.” I am writing. The National Institutes of Health was funded by the Hong Kong Research Grants Council and the National Science Foundation through grants to several authors. “Microbial enzymes induce colitis by reactivating triclosan in the gastrointestinal tract of mice.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.unchealthcare.org/2022/01/study-reveals-how-triclosan-likely-found-in-toothpaste-is-triggered-to-harm-the-gut/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

