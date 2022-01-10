The Moncton Fish Market Ltd. surf crumb brand has been recalled as it can cause botulinum addiction.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a surf crumb for the brand “La” Stimpson in a food recall warning. It may allow the growth of Clostridium botulinum.

Bottles are sold unrefrigerated from the Moncton Fish Market on George Street in Moncton.

People are asked to check the house for the recalled product and either throw it away or put it back on the market.

“Foods contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin do not spoil the look or smell, but they can still get sick,” the warning said.

The laboratory said no one got sick after eating the product.

However, anyone who may get sick after eating a product is asked to call their doctor.

The recalled products are sold in unrefrigerated bottles. (Government of Canada)

“Adult symptoms include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unresponsive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking, including indistinct speech, and hoarseness. It involves changes in the sound of the voice, “said the warning.

Children can suffer from dysphagia, obscure speech, general weakness and paralysis.