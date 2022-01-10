Health
New York is currently demanding COVID-19 boosters from healthcare professionals
Photo: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images
Cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to increase in New York State, and Governor Kathy Hokul responded late last week by saying that healthcare professionals need to get booster shots. Health Planning Council.
According to a comment made by Hochul at a recent press conference, hospitalizations in the state were about 11,600, and the death toll across the state continues to grow, with 155 reported dead in the last day. increase.
“And you see the trend going upwards, but this is usually a lagging indicator,” she said. “This is in line with the increasing number of cases and hospitalization is always delayed.”
One of the few silvery linings is that hospitalization in the state is fairly stable. This shows that the New York medical system can now handle that capacity. According to Hochul, this is partly due to booster shots. This is because we rarely see people admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 on the third shot.
And while staffing is tight, Omicron variants do not seem to be more serious than other variants such as Delta. In short, hospital staff are returning to more and more jobs and are approaching a sort of feasible equilibrium.
The required booster shots are designed to maintain this equilibrium and keep staff healthy. This means that, according to obligations, there are no exemptions or test options other than medical exemptions.
“We were the first state in the country to establish this because it was a very important priority,” Hochul said. “We’ve already seen what’s happening in our medical environment. Staff are getting sick. They’re leaving. We need them to be well and the best possible You must have a fortress of. It means getting a booster shot as well. “
What is the impact
Hochul is on a new mission Presidential directive Declaration of a state-wide disaster emergency due to a shortage of medical staff.
The New York State COVID-19 vaccination requirement came into effect in September and reportedly urged thousands of healthcare professionals to get the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the Governor’s Office, 84% of New York hospital staff were fully vaccinated as of this fall.
Big trend
Around the world, large-scale COVID-19 vaccination campaigns have helped control the spread of the virus. However, breakthrough infections can occur even in countries with high vaccination rates. Scientists believe this is due to the gradual loss of immunity over time.
Protection against COVID-19 infection after Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine begins to weaken over time, especially 90 days after receiving the second dose, strengthening the case of booster shots. .. Recent findings It was published in The BMJ.
US Food and Drug Administration Approved booster shot Inoculation of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in November for all adults 18 years and older.And this month, it approved Pfizer-12 BioNTech COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 12-15.
In addition, the FDA has reduced the time between the completion of primary vaccination of Pfizer products and booster immunization to at least five months. The new guidance also allows for a third primary dose to certain immunocompromised children between the ages of 5 and 11.
Authorities have determined that the health-protecting effects of a single booster shot of Pfizer Shot outweigh the potential risks of people in that age group. According to the FDA, boosters provide COVID-19 and ongoing protection against related consequences such as hospitalization and death.
The Disease Management and Prevention Advisory Board on Immunization Implementation recommends booster shots for all adults.
twitter: @JELagasse
Send an email to the writer. [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.healthcarefinancenews.com/news/new-york-now-requiring-covid-19-boosters-healthcare-workers
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]