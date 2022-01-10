Are vaccinated people infected with COVID?Breakdown of Cases in Salt Lake County

Half of Salt Lake County’s COVID-19 Record-breaking Omicron Surge Although some are vaccinated, booster shots, according to experts, are the best precaution against serious illness or death, as well as wearing a mask as needed. New mission It will not be challenged by the Salt Lake County Council.

Booster shots will “make a really big dent” in the number of Utine that spreads rapidly and gets sick enough Omicron variant A report of COVID-19 requiring hospitalization, Dr. Todd Vent, a doctor of Intermountain Healthcare infectious diseases, told reporters at a virtual press conference on Monday.

Shot provided an additional boost to the body’s COVID-19 fighting antibodies, compared to “How many guards or men are there at the castle gate,” Vent said. I have this attack from a virus and need some response. “

But it is Booster shot Since its first appearance in the state last month, the number of cases in Utah has almost doubled the record of about 5,000 cases per day set on the worst day of the pandemic last winter.

“Maybe you will be overwhelmed,” Vent said. “But for example, you don’t get a symptomatic infection. You don’t get hospitalized. You don’t die. But maybe you get a very low level of infection. infection It goes back and forth without doing much about it. That’s what we’re talking about. It’s not rocket science. “

Vent said there is a possibility Another booster shot Information about what he describes as a “transforming” virus is constantly changing and may be needed.

Dr. Angela Dunn, director of Salt Lake County Health, said that only 10% of county cases received a COVID-19 booster shot available to anyone over the age of 12 five months after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna. Said that he was a patient. Two months after the vaccine, or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Dan ordered 30-day county-wide mask man date Last Friday, which came into effect on Saturday, a weekend tweet said that 50% of cases in the state’s most populous counties were unvaccinated and 40% were only first dosed. Stated.

On Twitter, she pointed out a few people who took all the shots that caught the virus in response to the suggestion that the coronavirus vaccine did not work. “10% of cases are up-to-date. Most hospitalizations are unvaccinated. They are working very well. Thankfully!”

Utah Health Department spokesman Tom Hudachko said cases were not similarly followed at the state level, but in the last 28 days there has been a “quite even” division between unvaccinated and vaccinated. rice field. Those who have a breakthrough case are getting booster shots.

“In the last 28 days, about 54% of all cases in the state have been found in unvaccinated people,” Hudachko said in a statement. “But in the same time frame, unvaccinated people are 8.3 times more likely to be hospitalized and 17.2 times more likely to die.”

“Vaccines are still clearly the best tool we have to prevent serious illness and death,” he said.

The vaccine is widely available to anyone over the age of 5, but less than 60% of all Utahns are considered to be fully vaccinated. In other words, more than 2 weeks have passed since the final first dose. According to the State Health Department, just under 36% of fully vaccinated people are boosted.

Huge spikes In the case of Omicron Last week, the first summit, then Salt Lake County imposed mask obligations, indoors in public places, including schools, and outdoors when in line, with high-quality, fit face covers. Had to wear.

Under a law passed by the Utah State Capitol last year, such orders from the local public health sector could be revoked by county governing bodies and state legislators. The Summit County Council upheld the order there, local health officials said, but it was not clear what would happen in Salt Lake County on Friday.

Late Sunday, Salt Lake County Council Chairman Laurie Stringham released a news release announcing that she “does not require a special session on temporary health obligations at this time.” “We recognize the need to step up and provide better solutions for protection to the public,” Stringham said.

Quoting the political division of masking, she said, “I really wanted everyone to be tolerant. Not everyone follows, we expect it. We expect it as soon as possible. I’m working overtime to make higher quality protection publicly available. Trying to force compliance on someone else isn’t worth the fight or the exchange of anger. “

Some groups are already opposed to Maskman Date, and Councilor Dave Alvord, a Republican majority member of the Salt Lake County Council, posted on Facebook hoping for a chance to overturn it like him. Intervene in the state legislators who were there.

“If you need fresh air and the smell of freedom, Davis and Utah counties are just’drive away’,” Alboard said, adding that the majority of Republicans “did not have the right to vote.” ..

Republican-controlled Utah state parliamentary leaders said in a statement Friday that a maskman date was taking place. examination..