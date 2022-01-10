A digital vaccine card was released in Massachusetts a few days before Boston’s indoor directive came into effect.

Massachusetts residents can use the new digital tools to prove that they are fully vaccinated. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection)The Baker administration announced Monday afternoon — a few weeks after the governor promised that such technology would be available “immediately.”

This technology is not part of the government’s vaccination obligations. Charlie Baker, Officials emphasized on Monday, but it aims to be consistent with digital vaccine records that have already been implemented or are being developed elsewhere in the country.

This is the only option to prove that Massachusetts residents are immunized. For simplicity, people can carry a physical copy of the vaccine card from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-or you can rely on the photo of the card on your smartphone.

The new “MyVax Records” tool, which extracts health data from Massachusetts’ immune information system, should work smoothly for both COVID vaccinated people in the state. According to Baker administration officials, it’s also possible to see if people are being boosted.

However, if you are vaccinated elsewhere, such as across the border of Rhode Island, you will need to ask your healthcare provider to update your record to take advantage of the new Massachusetts eligibility options. there is.

Similar to a physical copy of the CDC vaccination card, this electronic state record contains the date of birth of the individual, the date of COVID vaccination, and an overview of the vaccine manufacturer. There is also a QR code that companies can scan to check the vaccination status of their patrons.

Government officials did not immediately know how much technology it would cost Massachusetts to develop. QR vaccination codes are obtained from the SMART HealthCard platform used in about 12 other states. Unlike New York’s Excelsior Pass, Massachusetts electronic records do not include digital records of negative COVID tests, officials said.

Massachusetts residents will eventually need to take screenshots of digital proofs or print physical copies to provide to businesses as needed, based on what the government announced on Monday. there is.

To access the electronic record, follow these steps:

visit MyVaxRecords.Mass.Gov next,[ワクチンの記録を検索]Click.

Enter your first name, name, verification method (mobile or email), mobile number, date of birth, and gender. Next, create a 4-digit PIN number. Not all vaccine records from healthcare providers include email addresses, so government officials have recommended the use of mobile options if possible.

Check your phone (or email) for a confirmation link. However, the response will take 24 hours.

If your vaccination information is in your state’s immune system, you can follow the link and enter your PIN. All immune information is displayed, including flu shots and COVID vaccines. Select the COVID-19 Smart Health Card button icon at the top of the screen to display the QR code.

Add the QR code to your Apple Health Wallet or Photo Library.

Baker was previewing his QR code proving his vaccination status in an interview on GBH News’ Boston Public Radio in late November. Baker described the tool as an accessible and “universal standard,” and said Massachusetts is working with 15 to 20 other states to develop a streamlined vaccine certification system.

But the day after the interview, Baker’s office revealed Massachusetts. Vaccine passport is not required To gain entry into indoor venues and businesses throughout the Federation.

“Governor Baker has not, and has not, agreed with the mandatory so-called vaccine passports across the state, demanding that businesses and other organizations restrict access based on vaccination status. I don’t support that, “said Baker spokeswoman Sarah Finlow at the time. In the statement.

Nonetheless, state leaders, including Senator Karen Spilka, urged Baker to pursue the restrictions as the number of cases of coronavirus surged.

“We prioritize mitigating the impact and spread of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant throughout Massachusetts and protecting the most vulnerable populations, workers and communities affected by the pandemic. Must act positively. ” Spilka said In a statement last month. “Thanks to the Governor’s actions so far, but today we have revived the obligations of indoor public masks throughout the state, stepped up efforts to achieve vaccine fairness, and in most public indoor social places. We are calling on the government to request proof of vaccination. “

In Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu Vaccine obligations It will take effect on Saturday. Persons over the age of 12 must present evidence of at least one vaccination to enter indoor dining, gyms and recreational facilities. By February 15th, proof of two vaccinations is required.

City officials said the actual CDC vaccination, a photo of the CDC card, “Any Official Immune Record, official city app or other vaccine verification app.

