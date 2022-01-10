Health
KU Health System has the highest number of COVID-19 patients
Kansas City, Missouri — A doctor at the University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, Kansas, announced on Monday morning that the hospital had the highest number of active COVID-19 infections at any time during the pandemic.
Currently, 119 patients in the University of Kansas Health System are fighting acute COVID-19 infections. The previous high was 115 patients on December 10, 2020. On Monday, an additional 43 patients in the hospital were recovering from COVID-19, but were no longer classified as acute. Of the 119 patients with active infections, only 9 were fully vaccinated, according to doctors.
Two patients died of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of hospitals in 2022 to 13.
“In reality, the overwhelming majority of COVID-positive patients are here because they have COVID. If they didn’t have COVID, they wouldn’t have been in the hospital. It’s a false discovery. Not, “Dr. Stephen Stites, Chief Medical Officer, pointed out. “We need to get over the news network that has been created and stick to the real news. That’s what we do. We run with the truth.”
Stites and Dr. Dana Hawkinson, Medical Directors of Infection, Prevention and Management of the University of Kansas Health System, are good at wearing face masks, vaccination, avoiding congestion and washing hands repeatedly to prevent infection with the virus. The way.
Both doctors said that caution should not be neglected under the assumption that variants of Omicron are less severe than previous forms of the virus. Stites said it was too early to determine exactly how the variants would be compared.
“Maybe it’s milder, but it’s probably bigger, and there are people dying from it,” Stites pointed out. “Well, which do you want to be: Do you want to be the one who plays Russian roulette at gambling casinos throughout your life? Or do you just want to wear a shit mask? That’s our challenge. However, if you try to follow the rules of infection control, you are more likely to be safe. “
Over the weekend, the medical system changed the quarantine period for employees who tested positive. Now, instead of waiting for 10 days, they can return to work within 7 days of a positive test as long as the symptoms are gone. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended a five-day quarantine period.
“We feel this is the safest and there was a lot of debate within the healthcare system. We want to deal with it and keep the rest of our employees as well as our patients as safe as possible. For patients at high risk, “Dr. Hawkinson explained.
Approximately 850 staff members of the University of Kansas Health System were closed on Sundays due to quarantine or quarantine protocols. Doctors said the hospital was a safe place and that their staff were infected with COVID-19 in the community and were not working.
To fill the gap due to absenteeism, the hospital has moved staff to a new role. Even the chief operating officer worked this weekend trying to repair the ice machine in other extraordinary missions.
“To tackle bedside care, we are shifting all clinically competent individuals to their direct patient care role in every possible way,” explains COO Chris Ruder. Did.
Some vaccinated volunteers and ex-employees who have retired can do the same, thanks to a state emergency order that exempts certain license requirements.
“People want to help in the best possible way, and that makes a difference,” Ruder said. “It will be much smoother to support people who are providing care at the bedside.”
Doctors and business leaders urged the community to take COVID-19 seriously.
Joliadon, President and CEO of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, said: “They don’t recover until they do two things. The first is to slow the spread and expect this peak, but the second is that in the long run, people are in the workforce, that’s day care. Is there, is it training? ”
..
Sources
2/ https://www.kshb.com/news/coronavirus/university-of-kansas-health-system-has-highest-number-of-patients-with-active-covid-19-infections
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]