COVID Fatigue Management-Shared Health

Posted by: Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Andrea Piotrovsky

This holiday season can be complicated. Many of us experience a variety of emotions, including disappointment, anxiety, sadness, and even anger. Some of us are grateful to slow down our vacation, enjoy small gatherings, and focus on what’s really important in our lives, but some of the latest pandemic measures are in place. There is no doubt that it is creating the frustration of. We needed to navigate the holiday season to ensure safety while bringing joy and happiness to our friends and family.

I want to assure the Manitoba that all these feelings are normal. Many of us wanted the pandemic to end soon. It seems that the end has come to light just a little while ago. Now, with the news of the Omicron variant, returning to more restrictions is disappointing and you may want to be more cautious by following the guidelines.

It is important to acknowledge our collective COVID fatigue — we are all together — and living with such long-term stress is not easy! However, it is important to encourage each other to remember that there is something in their control to help themselves and others.

Studies show that there are many things you can do to make you feel better.

Self-care – Follow basic self-care routines such as eating well, getting enough sleep, and exercising regularly. If alcohol or drugs are the coping mechanism, consider ways to reduce or refrain from using them.

– Follow basic self-care routines such as eating well, getting enough sleep, and exercising regularly. If alcohol or drugs are the coping mechanism, consider ways to reduce or refrain from using them. Enter nature – Experience nature has proven to be an effective way to uplift, so dress up for the weather and go for a walk, or try skating, cross-country skiing, and snowshoes. ..

– Experience nature has proven to be an effective way to uplift, so dress up for the weather and go for a walk, or try skating, cross-country skiing, and snowshoes. .. Altruism – It can be helpful to think beyond yourself. Studies show that we are happy when we give or help others. Find a way to show kindness and compassion to others who may be struggling on your day.

– It can be helpful to think beyond yourself. Studies show that we are happy when we give or help others. Find a way to show kindness and compassion to others who may be struggling on your day. Stay connected – Make sure that restrictions do not interfere with your connection. Keep in mind that planning a small or outdoor gathering and visiting and playing games in a virtual gathering is a great way to connect.

– Make sure that restrictions do not interfere with your connection. Keep in mind that planning a small or outdoor gathering and visiting and playing games in a virtual gathering is a great way to connect. Challenge yourself – Create a list, boost, and select activities that are fun and learning.

– Create a list, boost, and select activities that are fun and learning. Limit news exposure – It’s important to get information, but it’s also important to balance COVID news with the information and activities that inspire you.

– It’s important to get information, but it’s also important to balance COVID news with the information and activities that inspire you. Practice gratitude – The pandemic has made us more aware of what is important in our lives, such as family and friends. Take the time to truly appreciate the good things you have received and the role others play in bringing good things to your life.

– The pandemic has made us more aware of what is important in our lives, such as family and friends. Take the time to truly appreciate the good things you have received and the role others play in bringing good things to your life. Focus on progress – Scientists around the world are working together to develop vaccines and treatments to end this pandemic. We learned a lot, made great strides, and got more tools than in March 2020, when COVID first started.

– Scientists around the world are working together to develop vaccines and treatments to end this pandemic. We learned a lot, made great strides, and got more tools than in March 2020, when COVID first started. Control – You have no control over when the pandemic ends, but you can control the risks and unique actions that help limit the spread of the virus.

– You have no control over when the pandemic ends, but you can control the risks and unique actions that help limit the spread of the virus. Set boundaries – While following public health orders, people have different levels of comfort in visiting others. Discussing their choices with family and friends will help you decide how to visit safely. Decide what you feel comfortable with and consider your options: follow the health orders of indoor meetings, wear masks, consider outdoor meetings, or make virtual visits give me.

