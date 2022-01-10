Live Update: Allina Health facility limits visitors to approximately 11,000 new COVID cases in Minnesota





This is the latest data on the fight against COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Delta and Omicron variants, and efforts to increase vaccination and testing throughout the state.

St. Paul, Minnesota — Editor’s Note: The above video was originally aired on January 7, 2022. Allina Health has announced a “red visitor status” that bans patient visitors to the facility with a limited number of exceptions.

MDH reports new cases, new deaths

Authorities urge people to stop going to ERs and hospitals for COVID tests

MDH has adopted CDC guidelines for reducing quarantine time

St. Paul and Minneapolis Announce Corporate Maskman Date

FDA approves Pfizer booster Children 12 to 15 years old

Health care workers Not enough hope In the Omicron wave Allina Health announced on Tuesday that the facility will begin “Red Visitor Status”. This prohibits patient visitors with a limited number of exceptions. In a statement sent to KARE11 on Monday afternoon, Allina stated that patient, employee and visitor safety was a “top priority”. “Allina Health has never seen local illness affect patients and staff with current levels of COVID-19,” the statement said. “The current surge in COVID-19 infections has increased the level of exposure to the community, and the pressure on the communities we serve and the already tense systems to deal with staff shortages has increased sharply. It’s growing. “ The release states that during the first five days of 2022, an average of more than 100 staff members were away from work each day due to positive COVID infections or waiting for test results. “The feeling of fatigue between healthcare professionals and the general public is serious. We sympathize and hope that 2022 will bring a turning point to this pandemic. But we take care of us. We need the masses to help people, “said Hsieng Su, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Health Officer at Allina Health. Health care providers continued to encourage masking, vaccination, and testing if they felt sick. Visit Allina’s website For more information on the current visitor policy. The Minnesota Department of Health announced hundreds of new COVID cases and dozens of new deaths in the state on Monday. Health authorities have provided numerous cases in the backlog of cases from the weekend due to processing errors. According to MDH, 10,964 people are virus-positive, bringing the total to 1,075,028 since the pandemic began. MDH officials reported 44 new COVID-related deaths on Monday. Since the pandemic began in 2020, Minnesota has reported 10,810 COVID-related deaths. According to the authorities, 5,201 COVID-related deaths occurred in long-term care facilities or life support facilities. According to the latest public data from the MDH, more than 1,300 people in Minnesota hospitals are being treated for COVID, with 1,180 in non-ICU beds and 255 in the ICU. Bed space in the ICU remains low throughout the state. MDH reported that a total dose of 8,849,903 vaccines was given in the state and 3,775,306 people over the age of 5 received at least one vaccination (72.4%). Of that number, 3,541,401 have completed the COVID series and are considered fully vaccinated (68%). Of the children aged 5 to 11, 166,954 children received at least one dose (33%) and 128,459 completed the vaccine series (25%). According to the State Vaccine Dashboard, 59.6% of the total doses given in Minnesota are Pfizer, 36.6% are Moderna, and 3.8% are Johnson & Johnson. Updates and updates on the coronavirus pandemic in Minnesota YouTube Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

