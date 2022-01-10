Most U.S. Adults with Diabetes Do Not Control Your Risk Of Heart Disease

Most people with type 2 diabetes in the United States do not manage risk factors for heart disease, according to a new analysis aimed at guiding doctors and patients with the latest support methods.

Less than 1 in 5 adults with type 2 diabetes who have not been diagnosed with heart disease have healthy blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels and do not smoke. Endocrinology, Diabetes, Metabolism, Ohio State University School of Medicine in Columbus.

Joseph led a panel of experts who wrote a new report from the American Heart Association published in Circulation on Monday. It provides an up-to-date scientific review of diabetes and heart disease, including discoveries about new drugs that have changed the treatment of diabetes in recent years.

“This new scientific statement is a call for urgent action to follow a modern evidence-based approach and develop new best practices for advancing the treatment of type 2 diabetes,” Joseph said in a news release.

Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 34 million people are affected in the United States.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in people with type 2 diabetes and occurs when the body cannot use insulin efficiently or when the pancreas loses its ability to produce insulin. Adults with type 2 diabetes are twice as likely to die of cardiovascular causes such as heart attack, stroke, and heart failure compared to adults without diabetes.

Reviewing the latest science in diabetes and cardiovascular disease, this report should incorporate treatments such as medications and surgery to support healthy weight, in addition to healthy lifestyle interventions, for best care. It suggests that there is.

Changeable lifestyle and social issues account for up to 90% of the factors associated with the management of heart disease associated with type 2 diabetes. “Social determinants of health, including health-related behaviors, socio-economic factors, environmental factors, and structural racial discrimination, are recognized to have a profound impact on the outcome of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. “Joseph said.

Goals to reduce the risk of heart disease in people with type 2 diabetes include controlling blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels. Increased physical activity; eat a healthy diet. Maintain a healthy weight; do not smoke. Do not drink alcohol; receive psychosocial care.

AHA’s final scientific statement on blood sugar or glucose control is the same as studies began to suggest that glucose-lowering drugs may reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, heart failure, or cardiovascular death. As announced in 2015.

Since then, several national and international clinical trials have investigated such drugs, Joseph said. The drug known as the GLP-1 receptor agonist was “a game changer in reducing the risk of heart disease, stroke, heart failure, and kidney disease.”

GLP-1 drugs stimulate the release of insulin to control blood sugar levels. They also reduce appetite and help people feel full, which may help with weight management.

Other drugs, known as SGLT-2 inhibitors, spur the kidneys and process excess glucose through the urine. This reduces the risk of heart failure and slows down the decline in renal function that is common in people with type 2 diabetes.

Many of these drugs are now more commonly covered by health insurance plans, but costs can be a barrier, Joseph said. And not all patients know that these new drugs help reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, heart failure, and kidney disease.

The statement also addresses the treatment of high blood pressure. Use of statins and other drugs to combat “bad” LDL cholesterol levels. And daily use of low dose aspirin.

This statement encourages physicians and patients to work with individual care plans. But helping patients manage risk goes beyond what happens in the medical setting, Joseph said.

“One way to tackle and advance diabetes management is to break through the four barriers of a clinic or hospital through community engagement, clinic-community connections, and academic and government partnerships. Physical activity, nutrition, As a quitting and stress management. “