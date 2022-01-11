Ottawa’s Omicron: Some of Ottawa Hospital’s patients being transferred to the gym as part of a surge program

CTV News learned that Ottawa Hospital’s plans for an Omicron wave surge include moving some patients to a rehabilitation center gymnasium.

This is because hospitals throughout the state face a record number of COVID-19 patients.

On Friday, Ontario set a pandemic record. There are 2,472 patients hospitalized throughout the state. Not only is it higher than the Wave 3 peak, but it’s also what happens when the healthcare system is even more tense than in April.

A registered nurse in Ottawa Hospital and a union of the Ontario Nurses Association at the hospital.

According to Ottawa Public Health, 64 Ottawa residents are hospitalized in COVID-19, 5 of whom are in the ICU, but the number of patients hospitalized in COVID-19 is much higher. Numbers inside Ottawa Hospital show 126 COVID-positive patients on Monday, and there are 13 in the ICU.

In a statement on Friday, Ottawa Hospital said it Implement the next phase of surge planningIncludes increasing bed capacity, relocating staff, and adjusting staffing models.

“In some cases, this may mean that the patient is treated in an unconventional space, which is tuned to maintain the patient’s safety, comfort and experience.” Said the hospital in a statement.

The gymnasium is one of those unconventional spaces.

Ottawa Hospital couldn’t say the number of additional beds the new measures would provide, but some healthcare professionals are concerned that it could lead to more staffing challenges. increase.

“We are on the verge of staffing and adding beds makes it even worse because the beds we have do not have enough staff,” Muir said.

“That means a higher patient ratio. That’s why nurses usually take care of 4-5 patients, but now they take care of 6, 7 or 8 patients.” She added.

In addition to staffing challenges, Muir said the new surge protocol will allow nurses to work more closely with the task of caring for more patients in potentially unequipped areas. It says it will be difficult.

“You are in a space that is not intended to accommodate the patient, so you will need to bring in oxygen cylinders, etc. as needed. Since there is no callbell system, set up other ways for the patient to contact you. We need to, “says Muir.

“There are no bathrooms or shower facilities. These areas aren’t meant to accommodate patients, so there’s nothing that would normally be taken for granted. It’s essentially more difficult,” she continued.

According to Ottawa Hospital, 125 to 135 staff are currently quarantined for COVID-19. Ottawa Public Health has declared 20 outbreaks at hospitals in the city.

“It’s harder than ever, and of course, even before COVID-19, it’s harder than ever,” said infectious disease expert Dr. Isaac Bogotti.

Despite the surge in hospitalizations across Ontario, the number of ICUs in Ottawa is relatively stable, but frontline people claim that even fewer are still concerned.

“Even if you haven’t reached the level you’ve seen before, it doesn’t tell the whole story, the more important part of the story is who is working and how hard they are working,” Bogotch said. Said.

“Our ICU numbers are certainly not as high as they used to be, but there aren’t that many nurses, so the ratio of nurses to patients is as high as before,” Muir said. I added.

Bogoch says it’s difficult to predict when Ontario hospitals will be amnesty, but he says he hopes the situation will begin to improve near the end of the month.

“It’s hard to know when cases will start to decline because we don’t accurately portray what the real burden of Ontario is,” he said.