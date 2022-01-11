Hospitals are seeing an increase in COVID hospitalizations among infants





Cleveland (WJW) – Number of very young children hospitalized nationwide COVIDAccording to the latest data from the CDC, -19 soared at the beginning of the new year. Dr. Amy Edwards, Associate Medical Director of Childhood Infection Control, said: Uh Rainbow Babys and Children’s Hospital. Authorities reported that more than four out of 100,000 children under the age of five admitted to the hospital were infected with COVID as of January 1, twice the previous month. Hospitals in northeastern Ohio begin distributing new COVID-19 pills

In northeastern Ohio, doctors say the surge happened faster as Ohio became a prominent subspecies before several other states. “Many of these children are hospitalized here for other reasons and happen to be infected with COVID. Certainly many of them, but also children under the age of 5 who have respiratory symptoms. You can see it, “said Dr. Camille Savella, director of the Center for Pediatric Infectious Diseases. Cleveland Clinic children `s. This includes pneumonia, anoxia, croup, and infections of the upper respiratory tract due to respiratory viruses. Still, the overall hospitalization rates for children and teens are lower than in any other age group, and the severity of Omicron seems to be mild. “But because so many people are infected, we see more numbers, including more in the ICU. Therefore, it is just because Omicron is a milder variant. Does not mean that is like all of a sudden cold, “Edwards said. “Deltacron”: Scientists say they have discovered a combination of Omicron and Delta COVID infections

Currently, the only remaining age group that cannot be vaccinated is children under the age of 4, and data from the Pfizer trial in early spring are expected. “Actual vaccination of these 5-12 people is very important, especially if the school is currently back in session. The more children who can be vaccinated, the better in the long run. You get the results, “says Sabella. Doctors encourage those who are eligible to be shot by the cocoons, such as toddlers who are still vulnerable. “Think of us as parents who can’t vaccinate their children,” Edwards said. Studies show that the COVID vaccine can significantly prevent children from being infected with Mis-C, a rare but severely inflammatory condition that can attack organs. Doctors also recommend that parents be vaccinated against the flu to further protect their children during the viral respiratory season.



