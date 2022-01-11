Sex hormones begin to decline in some men in their late twenties and may be screened for men’s menopause: U of A pharmacy researchers





Article content According to researchers at two pharmacies at the University of Alberta, “manopose” has hit more men than being treated, increasing fatigue, overweight, and sexual indifference over the course of 10 years. increase.

Article content But there is help available.A recent pair of Edmonton researchers New published guidelines To help pharmacists treat testosterone deficiency as men get older. Menopause in women tends to occur in their 50s over the years, but sex hormones in men begin to decline in their late 20s, and symptoms can progress over the next few decades. Fatigue, weight gain, and decreased libido are just a few of the symptoms faced by older men as testosterone levels decline, but many men don’t know what’s happening in their bodies. The lead author, Professor Cheryl Sadowski, says. And pharmaceutical science. New guidelines published in the Canadian Pharmacists Journal provide more tools for pharmacists to screen patients, address risk factors, initiate lab tests for counseling, and work with primary care physicians to manage treatment. Offers. .. “Pharmacists can see patients more often than doctors and interact more with them,” says Beahm. “Pharmacists can engage in screening and ask a few first questions to identify patients who may benefit from treatment or otherwise slip through cracks in the system. “ The pair states that previous evidence indicates that 50% of men experience some “menopausal” symptoms at some point, but the exact prevalence of late-onset hypogonadism. Further research is needed to make the decision.

