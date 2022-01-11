Manitoba reports 19 deaths and 81 hospitalizations over the weekend

The number of Manitoba in the hospital increased by 81 over the weekend, and another 19 died from COVID-19 in the last three days.

COVID-19 currently has 378 hospitalizations, 27% more than the total of 297 hospitalizations reported on Friday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are currently at their highest levels since around the peak of the second wave of the pandemic in late December 2020.

The deaths reported on Monday included 5 on Saturday, 7 on Sunday, and 7 on Monday.

Of these, 10 were in the Winnipeg Health area, 6 in the Southern Health area, 2 in the Interlake-Eastern Health area, and 1 in the Prairie Mountain area.

2 men in their 20s, 1 woman in their 30s, 2 women in their 40s, 3 men and 3 women in their 50s, 2 men in their 60s, 2 women in their 70s, women in their 80s 3 people, her 90’s.

These deaths bring Manitoba victims to 1,427 people.

The intensive care unit accepted an additional 4 COVID-19 patients, bringing the total to 39. A total of 93 patients are currently receiving intensive care, a slight decrease from 96 on Friday.

The baseline ICU capacity before the Manitoba pandemic was 72.

The increase in the number of serious consequences does not surprise epidemiologist Souradet Shaw, he said in an email statement on Monday.

“We know that hospitalization and death are indicators of delayed hospitalization. Since mid-December, we have more than 30,000 diagnosed cases in the state, and the actual number of infections is much higher. is.”

Hospitalization in Ontario Reached record height Saturday, and last week, Quebec reported more than 2,000 patients in hospital For the first time since the pandemic began.

“Ontario and Quebec began showing a serious increase in results from Omicron about a week ago. There is no reason to believe that we will not follow the same path,” Shaw said. ..

Dr. Philippe Lagacé-Wiens, an ICU doctor at St. Boniface Hospital, said ICU admissions have not yet reached the levels seen at the height of the third wave, but the state has steadily increased in the last three to four days. He said he was doing it. Professor of Medical Microbiology at the University of Manitoba.

According to Lagacé-Weins, even in healthy areas in the south and north, there has not yet been a significant surge in Omicron cases.

“More cases are seen in these areas of the state, and those individuals tend to be more vulnerable, partly because of low vaccination rates in the south and low vaccination rates in the north. Congestion. People with more comorbidities in their lives will probably exacerbate the problem. “

A total of 7,083 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since the state last updated its numbers on January 7, bringing the total to 101,933.

The number of cases reported on Monday significantly underestimated the total number of active cases in the state due to the rapid spread of Omicron variants, which overwhelmed testing capacity and left many cases unreported. You may be evaluating it.

The test positive rate in Manitoba increased from 44.4% on Friday to 49%.

The lab completed a total of 4,397 COVID-19 tests on Sunday, and the state states that the test backlog has been cleared.

During the week from December 31st to January 6th, the number of hospitalized patients increased by 201, an increase of 51% from the previous week. During the same period, the state recorded an average of about 1,814.7 cases per day.

As of Friday, a total of 62,163 initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given to children aged 5 to 11 years, representing 49.7 percent of that age group.

Occurrence was declared

The state declared the outbreak at the following locations: