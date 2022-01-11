Health
BC reports that more people have been hospitalized for COVID-19, two more in the ICU, and seven more in three days.
British Columbia health officials said 431 are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, 95 of whom are in the intensive care unit, as the state reported seven more deaths and 6,966 new cases on Monday. I am saying.
The new numbers represent an increase in 82 COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized in the last 3 days, including 2 more in the ICU.
Overall hospitalization usually lags behind spikes and dips in new cases, up 44.6 percent from last Tuesday when 298 people were hospitalized for the disease. Hospitalization has more than doubled compared to a month ago when 211 people were hospitalized.
According to experts, hospitalization A more accurate barometer of the effects of illness, BC’s new case number Probably much higher More than reported, the state has reached test limits due to the surge in Omicron.
The number of patients in the intensive care unit increased by about 10.4% from 86 a week ago and by 31.9% from a month before 72 were in the ICU.
As of Monday, 23.8% of British Columbia’s COVID-19 tests have returned positive, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
State health official Dr. Bonnie Henry said a positive test rate of over 5% indicates a concern for the level of transmission to the community.
Currently, 34,551 active cases of people infected with the new coronavirus in BC are recorded.
The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is 2,446 of the 283,841 cases identified so far.
There are a total of 43 active outbreaks in assisted living, long-term, and acute care facilities. The state has declared seven new outbreaks in medical facilities. Outbreaks have been declared at Sally’s Gilford Senior Village and Victoria General Hospital.
All outbreaks in acute care facilities are currently in Fraser Health. They include:
- Mission Memorial Hospital
- Sally Memorial Hospital
- Eagle Ridge Hospital
- Royal Columbian Hospital
As of Monday, 88.7% of people over the age of 5 in British Columbia received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with a second dose of 83.2%.
According to the state, 17.8% of people were not fully vaccinated from December 31st to January 6th, and 38.8% of hospitalizations from December 24th to January 6th.
So far, a total of 1.19 million people have received booster shots.
Students return to school
As students from kindergarten to high school in British Columbia extend their winter vacation and return to school, state health officials say health authorities continue to work closely with the school to keep students safe from COVID-19. It states.
“We will work with the school to find out when there are illness-related absenteeism and determine if it is due to COVID,” Bonnie Henry said of the CBC. Initial version. “We are looking at a baseline that triggers an investigation with an increase in absenteeism-related illnesses of about 10%.”
Health authorities cannot track individual cases for contract tracking due to the high contagious nature of Omicron variants, but enhanced safety measures such as rapid testing and virtual assembly are available at school COVID-. Helps reduce the spread of 19.
“What we know about the COVID epidemic is that it is unlikely to be epidemic at school,” Henry said. “Absenteeism is known to reflect what’s happening at school, so it helps us understand what’s happening in the community.”
During the winter vacation, the British Columbia Teachers’ Federation urged the state to do more to ensure the safety of students and staff, such as prioritizing booster shots and providing N95 masks.
