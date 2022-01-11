Climate change means more kidney stones: study





New studies have found that rising temperatures due to climate change lead to more cases of kidney stones. Dr. Gregory Tasian is a pediatric urologist at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the lead author of a study published in a peer-reviewed journal on Monday. Scientific Reports.. “Although it is not possible to reliably predict how future policies will delay or accelerate greenhouse gas emissions and anthropogenic climate change … Our analysis shows that global warming is in the medical system. It suggests that it is likely to cause an increased burden of kidney stone disease, “Dr. Tasian said.and Press release.. Kidney stones are hard mineral deposits that can be very painful as they pass through the urinary system. They can be formed for a variety of reasons, including diet, genetics, obesity, and taking certain medications and supplements. Studies show that fever is also a factor. “It is well established that high ambient temperatures cause kidney stones and increase the risk of developing acute symptomatic stones,” the study explained. “One of the proposed mechanisms is that high water loss due to evaporation causes urine to concentrate, increasing the likelihood of calcium, oxalate, uric acid, and phosphate crystallizing.” Studies show that kidney stones affect 1 in 11 Americans, and the number of cases has increased over the last 20 years, especially among adolescents and females. The Canada Kidney Foundation It is estimated that 1 in 10 Canadians is affected. To see how climate change affects the prevalence of kidney stones, researchers have created a model based on South Carolina kidney stone cases and climate data from 1997 to 2014. did. , And another based on undisturbed emissions. By 2089, their model found that the incidence of kidney stones increased by 2.2% in the first scenario and 3.9% for each transmission in the second scenario. In both situations, they predicted that $ 57- $ 99 million would be spent treating additional kidney stone cases in South Carolina alone as the average global temperature rises. This study is the latest addition to the growing body of studies on the many health effects of climate change. Already documented in Canada.. The World Health Organization We call climate change “the greatest health threat facing humankind.” “We don’t often talk about the impact of climate change on human health, especially for children, but global warming has a huge impact on human health,” said Dr. Tasian, who also teaches at the University of Pennsylvania. Says. , Said. “As pediatric researchers, we have a duty to investigate the burden of climate change on human health, as children today will live in this reality in the future.”

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/climate-change-will-lead-to-more-kidney-stones-study-1.5734708 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos