An average of 6,750 coronavirus infections occur daily in Oregon.Hospitalization is still 40% below Delta Peak

Hospitalizations for coronavirus gradually increased over the weekend during an unprecedented infection, with an average of more than 6,750 cases per day in the state on Monday over the past week.

The record pace of infection with the Oregon Omicron mutation is reflected in hospitalizations throughout the state.

The number of actively hospitalized people who tested positive for coronavirus increased by 11% from Friday to 692. In the intensive care unit, the number of patients with a positive coronavirus test increased to 138, an increase of 16% from Friday.

Still, Oregon hospitalizations are more than 40% below the delta peak, despite an average daily case that is almost three times the summer summit.

Omicron variants are highly contagious, but are considered less serious, and early studies have shown that they preserve the lungs. This is a traditional pandemic indicator that is somewhat squeezed not only in cases, but even in hospitalizations, as people seeking treatment for symptoms other than COVID-19 are more likely to accidentally test positive for the virus. Overturned.

The Oregon Department of Health has aggregated an astonishing 47,272 coronavirus cases over the past week, including 18,538 confirmed or presumed infections announced on Monday over the past three days. Oregon recorded a positive test rate of 22.1% in the last period.

Last week, Oregon recorded nearly three times as many cases as the previous week. Modeling by a project at Oregon Health & Science University, coronavirus hospitalization crosses the delta peak, peaks at about 1,650 on January 27, and then rapidly returns to pre-Omicron levels.

If there are new cases by county: Baker (28), Benton (600), Clackamas (1,926), Clatsop (95), Columbia (146), Coos (214), Crook (73), Curry (91), Deschutes (1,337), Douglas (136), Grant (8), Harney (5), Hood River (86), Jackson (898), Jefferson (181), Josephine (202), Clatsop (84), Lake (1), Lane (1367), Lincoln (67) , Linn (448), Malheur (33), Marion (1366), Morrow (46), Multnomah (4,393), Polk (267), Sherman (1), Tillamook (53), Umatilla (214), Union (102) , Wallowa (10), Wasco (25), Washington (3,781), Yamhill (254).

Who died: The 5,762th COVID-19-related death in Oregon is an 86-year-old man in Multnomah County who died on August 4, 2020 at the Oregon University of Health Sciences Hospital. The death certificate states that COVID-19 is the cause or serious condition of death.

The 5,763th dead is a 62-year-old Multnomah County woman who died at home on October 1, 2020. The death certificate states that COVID-19 is the cause or serious condition of death.

The 5,764th dead is an 81-year-old Marion County man who died at home on October 22nd. The death certificate states that COVID-19 is the cause or serious condition of death.

The 5,765th dead is a 96-year-old Benton County man who died at home on October 20, 2020. The death certificate states that COVID-19 is the cause or serious condition of death.

The 5,766th death was a 41-year-old Klamath County man who died at the Sky Lakes Medical Center on November 6th, with a positive test on October 22nd.

The 5,767th death was a 51-year-old Wasco County man who died in St. Charles Bend on November 11th, with a positive test on 14th October.

The 5,768th death was a 68-year-old Multnomah County man who died at the Providence Portland Medical Center on November 13, which was tested positive on November 4.

The 5,769th death was a 78-year-old Klamath County man who died at the Sky Lakes Medical Center on November 14, test positive on October 28.

The 5,770th death was a 64-year-old man in Yamhill County who died at home on November 11th, with a positive test on November 11th.

The 5,771th death was a 73-year-old man from Marion County, positive on December 21, and died at Salem Hospital on January 3.

The 5,772th death was a 79-year-old Josephine County man who died on January 7 at the Asantesley Rivers Medical Center, which tested positive on 31 December.

The 5,773th death was a 76-year-old Josephine County man who died at the Providence Medford Medical Center on January 7, with a positive test on December 2. He had no fundamental conditions.

The 5,774th death was a 76-year-old Jackson County female who was positive on December 27 and died on January 6 at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.

The 5,775th death is an 82-year-old Jackson County man who died positive on December 17th at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on January 6th.

The 5,776th dead is a 63-year-old Crook County man who died at home on November 3. The death certificate states that COVID-19 is the cause or serious condition of death.

The 5,777th death was a 90-year-old Coos County man who died at Bay Area Hospital on January 7, with a positive test on January 7.

The 5,778th dead is an 84-year-old Clackamas County female who died at the Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center on November 4. The death certificate states that COVID-19 is the cause or serious condition of death.

The 5,779th death was a 73-year-old man from Clackamas County who died on December 20th, positive on November 28th at the Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center.

It was confirmed that each person had a fundamental health condition or that the condition existed.

hospitalization: 692 people with confirmed COVID-19 infection have been hospitalized, an increase of 67 from Friday. This includes 138 people in the intensive care unit, an increase of 19 from Friday.

vaccination: Since Friday, 8,054 people have been reported to have been newly vaccinated.

Since it started: Oregon reports 478,203 confirmed or estimated infectious diseases and 5,779 deaths, among the lowest per capita numbers in the country. to date, State reported 6,892,347 vaccinations were given, with 2,788,981 people fully vaccinated and 284,918 partially vaccinated.

To see more data and trends, visit the following website: https://projects.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/

