Massachusetts Launches New Vaccination Website





While some states have created custom smartphone apps that display a person’s vaccination status, Massachusetts publishes an internet site that allows you to search for information and display it on your mobile phone.Website called My vax recordCheck the person’s name, phone number, and email address against the vaccination records in the state public health database. This data is displayed in text format and QR code and can be quickly scanned at the facility using a smartphone equipped with the vaccine verification app. This record only shows the person’s name, date of birth, date of vaccination, and vaccine used. (The QR code contains a digital certificate confirming that the vaccination record is provided by a reliable source and is not counterfeit.) Users can capture screenshots of vaccine records and save them on their smartphones, or print them out and carry them around. In addition, records can be imported into the Health app on Apple iPhone. Owners of Apple or Android smartphones can also download an app called Common Health. Commons project, A non-profit organization that helped design the Massachusetts system. Users can save a copy of their vaccine records in Common Health and launch the app to view their vaccination status. Massachusetts residents vaccinated at major retailers such as CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart have long been able to download apps that can display digital vaccination certificates. However, vaccination records are also recorded in the state database, so new systems can be used. The system has limitations. It captures only the data stored in Massachusetts’ immune information system and does not include injections received in other states or countries. In addition, the system searched records using personal mobile numbers or email addresses, and in some cases that information was not recorded. (State officials said they should contact their GP for assistance in updating the state’s vaccination record.) The Massachusetts system uses a technical standard called the SMART Health Card, which was partially developed at the Boston Children’s Hospital. SMART has become the de facto US standard for digital storage of COVID vaccination data. JP Pollak, co-founder of the Commons Project, said Massachusetts is the 13th state to adopt the system, and about 12 more states are testing the system. The SMART system is also expanding overseas. It is used domestically in Canada and Japan, Pollack said. In addition, some countries, including the United Kingdom, Israel and Singapore, accept SMART health passes from international travelers as proof of vaccination. “It’s just a verifiable version of their health record,” he said. “It is certainly not intended as a vaccine passport.” Mr. Pollack added that interest in SMART certificates also comes from some states that have issued legislation and presidential directives that block vaccination mandates. The question here is how the Massachusetts system is used. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has announced that many city companies need to enforce vaccine obligations on their customers. From January 15th.. The city said on Monday that it plans to offer its own smartphone app that people can use to confirm that they have been vaccinated. However, Governor Baker opposed the idea of ​​imposing such rules throughout the state. Implied rollout Of the vaccine certificate in late November. On Monday, Massachusetts officials emphasized that the new service was not intended to pave the way for vaccine mandates. Baker said in a press conference that mandatory vaccines were not the purpose of the new system. “We want to make this available to people and make their lives easier and less complex,” Baker said. Hiawatha Bray can be reached at [email protected].. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeTechLab..

