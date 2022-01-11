Oregon is approaching the highest ever COVID-19 test in the Omicron surge





Portland, Oregon — Due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Oregon Department of Health states that the number of Oregon citizens tested daily is approaching the pandemic highs. OHA reported an increase in 18,538 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 increases in virus-induced deaths over the three days from Friday to Sunday. The number of COVID-19 tests reported on Friday was 51,996, the third highest number per day reported state-wide during the pandemic. The test positive rate is very high, just over 22% as of Monday morning. “People with COVID-19 symptoms should be tested regardless of vaccination status,” OHA said. “You need to be at home and away from others while waiting for the results of the COVID-19 test. If you have been infected with a COVID-19 person, ask for the test regardless of vaccination status. is needed.” Fully vaccinated people should be tested 5-7 days after the last exposure, officials said. People who are not fully vaccinated should be tested when they are found to be in close contact with a positive case. If the test result is negative, it should be retested 5-7 days after the last exposure, or immediately if symptoms appear. With a record number of cases reported consistently now, OHA called on Oregon citizens to reduce the burden on their health systems and emergency rooms as much as possible. If you are looking for non-emergency COVID-19 treatment, please contact your GP or emergency medical clinic. Hospitalization for COVID-19 continues to increase gradually rather than a surge in cases. The number of COVID-19 patients admitted was 692 across the state as of Monday morning, 33 more than the previous day. There were 138 patients in the bed in the intensive care unit, 11 more than the day before. Throughout the state hospital system, there are 46 available adult ICU beds out of a total of 647 (7% availability) and 295 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,061 (7% availability). had. Cases and deaths

The newly confirmed putative COVID-19 cases reported today are Baker (28), Benton (600), Craccamus (1926), Kratsop (95), Colombia (146), Couse (214), Crook (73). Located in the county of. ), Curry (91), Deschutz (1337), Douglas (136), Grant (8), Harney (5), Hood River (86), Jackson (898), Jefferson (181), Josephine (202), Klamath ( 84), Lake (1), Lane (1367), Lincoln (67), Lin (448), Marul (33), Marion (1366), Morrow (46), Multnomah (4393), Pork (267), Sherman ( 1), Tillamook (53), Umatilla (214), Union (102), Wallowa (10), Wasco (25), Washington (3781), Yamhill (254). Oregon reported 8,156 confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases on 7 January, 6,292 confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases on 8 January, and 4,090 new confirmed and estimated COVID cases on 9 January. -Report 19 cases. The 5,762th COVID-19-related death in Oregon is an 86-year-old man from Multnomah County who died at the Oregon University of Health Sciences Hospital on August 4, 2020. The death certificate states that COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 is the cause of death or a significant condition that contributes to death. He had a fundamental condition.

The 5,763th COVID-19-related death in Oregon is a 62-year-old woman from Multnomah County who died at home on October 1, 2020. The death certificate states that COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 is the cause of death or a significant condition that contributes to death. She had a fundamental condition.

The 5,764th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was an 81-year-old man from Marion County who died at home on October 22. The death certificate states that COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 is the cause of death or a significant condition that contributes to death. He had a fundamental condition.

The 5,765th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 96-year-old man from Benton County who died at home on October 20, 2020. The death certificate states that COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 is the cause of death or a significant condition that contributes to death. He had a fundamental condition.

The 5,766th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 41-year-old man from Klamath County who was positive on 22 October and died at Sky Lakes Medical Center on 6 November. He had a fundamental condition.

The 5,767th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 51-year-old man from Wasco County who was positive on October 14 and died in St. Charles Bend on November 11. He had a fundamental condition.

The 5,768th COVID-19-related death in Oregon is a 68-year-old man from Multnomah County who died on November 13 at the Providence Portland Medical Center, which tested positive on November 4. He had a fundamental condition.

The 5,769th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 78-year-old man from Klamath County who was positive on October 28 and died at Sky Lakes Medical Center on November 14. He had a fundamental condition.

The 5,770th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 64-year-old man from Yamhill County who was positive on November 11 and died at home on November 11. He had a fundamental condition.

The 5,771th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 73-year-old man from Marion County who was positive on December 21 and died at Salem Hospital on January 3. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 5,772th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 79-year-old man from Josephine County who was positive on 31 December and died at the Asantesley Rivers Medical Center on 7 January. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 5,773th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 76-year-old man from Josephine County who was positive on December 2 and died at Providence Medford Medical Center on January 7. He had no fundamental conditions.

The 5,774th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 76-year-old woman from Jackson County who was positive on 27 December and died at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on 6 January. She had a fundamental condition.

The 5,775th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a positive 82-year-old man from Jackson County who died on January 6 at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had a fundamental condition.

The 5,776th COVID-19-related death in Oregon is a 63-year-old man from Crook County who died at home on November 3. The death certificate states that COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 is the cause of death or a significant condition that contributes to death. He had a fundamental condition.

The 5,777th COVID-19-related death in Oregon is a 90-year-old man from Coos County who died at Bay Area Hospital on January 7, with a positive test on January 7. He had a fundamental condition.

The 5,778th COVID-19-related death in Oregon is an 84-year-old woman from Clackamas County who died at the Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center on November 4. The death certificate states that COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 is the cause of death or a significant condition that contributes to death. She had a fundamental condition.

The 5,779th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 73-year-old man from Clackamas County who was positive on 28 November and died at the Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center on 20 December. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kdrv.com/content/news/Coronavirus-Watch-Oregon-nearing-all-time-highs-for-COVID-19-testing-amid-Omicron-surge-576040521.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos