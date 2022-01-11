Questions about COVID-19 booster shots





Let’s take a look at the COVID booster shots. When should I take it? Does it make you sick? Will the COVID test be positive?

Houston — Health experts say to fully vaccinated people COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Boosters early, not later Omicron variant It continues to grow rapidly in the community. But can extra shots make you sick or will it lead to a positive? COVID test results? Dr. Linda Yancey, Infectious Disease Specialist Memorial Hermann, Said that getting a booster shot is the best way to get maximum protection COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection).. She said that how someone responds to booster shots is similar to how they respond to a second dose of the vaccine. “At this point, your immune system will see the spiker protein, know it’s a problem, and react, so you’ll have symptoms such as fever, chills, and body aches.” Yancey said. Yancey said it was a good sign. “It’s much better to feel pale for a few days than the terrible symptoms of COVID itself for a few weeks,” she said. She also said that booster reactions vary from person to person. Yancey said young people are more likely to experience side effects due to a healthy immune system. “Obtaining a booster doesn’t give you a positive COVID test. If you get a booster and then take a positive test. You have a COVID,” Yancey said. However, she warned that she would take extra doses soon because people couldn’t get the most out of the vaccine. David González on social media: Facebook | twitter | Instagram “That is, if it’s only 3 months since the first course of vaccine. If you wait, you can get more benefits from the booster, so go ahead and get the 5 month mark. I’ll wait for those two extras, “Yancey said. She said the jury hasn’t come out yet if multiple boosters are needed. She encourages people to keep up with the CDC guidelines that are subject to change.

