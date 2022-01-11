Colorado Passes “Severe Milestones” with Over 1 Million COVID Cases

Updated at 6:42 pm

According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, Colorado was flooded with omicron waves on a large number of fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, exceeding the 1 million case threshold.

On Friday, the latest day with data, the State Department of Health reported 989,409 cases. By Monday, over 50,000 new cases were recorded over the weekend, reaching 1,040,510.

“A tough milestone,” an associate professor at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus school, Colorado COVID-19 Modeling Team Provides epidemiological modeling of the state. “March 2020 was horrifying. Now this wave is horrifying in itself. But we have a vaccine, we have a better cure. People get infected. If you do, the prognosis will be better. That is, obviously you still have to deal with this very serious illness, but it’s not the same as March 2020. ”

“That’s sad for me,” said Dr. Anujimeta, a lung emergency physician at Denver Health. Since the first case arrived in the United States about two years ago, scientists have developed tools to manage the pandemic, such as wearing a mask and vaccination with COVID-19. “They’re easy. They’re not a big deal, and the fact that there’s still a lot of resistance to doing those basic things makes me really sad,” Mehta said. .. “I think we were with this as a community in March 2020, so it quickly collapsed.”

COVID-19 has officially arrived It was first discovered in China on March 5, 2020, a few weeks ago, in Colorado, and shortly thereafter, around the world. That day, Colorado health officials announced that the state had the first two presumed positive cases. The first patient identified was an out-of-state visitor to Summit County, a man in his thirties isolated in Jefferson County. The second irrelevant case was an elderly woman in Douglas County. She traveled abroad on an international cruise and returned to Colorado.

By that day, the new coronavirus had killed 12 people in the United States and spread to at least 19 states. Found in more than 75 countries. More than 90,000 people have been infected and more than 3,000 have died worldwide.

Fast forward for today and the world has set More than 305 million According to the World Health Organization, 5 million people have died.The United States recorded more 60 million cases According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 835,000 people have died. In addition to the current over 1 million cases in Colorado, 52,450 Colorado inhabitants According to the state’s Coronavirus Dashboard, COVID-19 hospitalized 10,902 Coloradans.

The first death in Colorado was March 13, about a week after the first case was identified.situation First coronavirus death He was identified as a woman in El Paso County in her 80s who died in a Colorado Springs hospital.

A variant of Omicron struck Colorado during the holiday season. It wasn’t just after the Delta variants caused catastrophic infections, cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the fall. The delta wave occurred a year after the brutal surge in 2020 and recorded hospitalizations and deaths before the vaccine became available.

“Currently, there is a major labor shortage in all sectors across the country. Omicron is incredibly contagious,” said Scott Bookman, COVID-19 Incident Commander in the state. “We have people in grocery stores. All workers in the restaurant and healthcare industries are infected and quarantined with COVID.”

A spokesperson for the State Health Department said Colorado has the 12th lowest number of cases per 100,000 in the state. She said that with the rapid spread of Omicron variants, residents must continue to take known steps to provide protection. They include three doses of vaccination to protect against severe symptoms, hospitalization, and death, tests to identify the infection early and prevent the spread of the infection, and indoor masking.

This breakthrough happened when Colorado’s seven-day positive test rate reached 28.5. This is the highest level recorded throughout the pandemic. A little over three weeks ago, it was about 6 percent.

The latest COVID-19 variant, promoted by Omicron Unprecedented surge Increasing numbers of cases of coronavirus in Colorado and across the country continue to increase hospitalizations. Public health officials are calling on residents to get the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine to limit existing pressures. A terribly tense healthcare system..

On Monday, the State Department of Health reported 1,402 hospitalized cases of confirmed cases. This has increased by about 400 in two and a half weeks since Christmas day.

Carlton keeps an eye on how big the Omicron wave is, what it means for hospitalization, and whether the hospital is flooded with COVID patients.

“In the case, we saw this exponential growth. The demand for hospitals is also increasing, but the demand for hospitals is not as growing as in the case,” she said. “If there is good news in it, it’s good news. We have hope, but as seen elsewhere in the world, hospital people are less ill and have longer hospital stays. We don’t know it will be shorter. “

Hospital staffing is unstable and lean. Fifty-one percent of hospitals say they expect a shortage next week. From a few weeks ago, about one-third said they expected a shortage of intensive care units.

