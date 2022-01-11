New studies show that the COVID vaccine does not harm the foetation





A study of more than 40,000 pregnant women comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated women provides us with new insights.

New Orleans — Pregnant women are more hesitant to get the COVID vaccine. They are afraid that there is no long-term data on fetal safety, but at the same time they are more likely to get sick from the virus due to changes in the immune system during pregnancy. Dr. Robert Morpin has seen pregnant patients infected with COVID. “Unfortunately, I saw a very seriously ill mother,” said Dr. Mopin, director of the Maternal / Fetal Medicine Department at the LSU Health Science Center. Pregnant women are three times more likely to develop serious illnesses such as mechanical ventilation, going to the ICU, and dying from COVID than non-pregnant women. “Unfortunately, preterm births have increased, but pregnancy loss, including stillbirths, has also increased,” he said. But now, a study of more than 40,000 pregnant women comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated women provides us with new insights. “Vaccination during pregnancy, especially late and late pregnancy, was not associated with increased preterm birth, miscarriage, or certain adverse consequences of newborns,” Dr. Morpin quoted the study. Said. Therefore, the CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant, recent pregnant, women who are about to become pregnant, and women who may become pregnant in the future. When asked if he would advise patients to vaccinate during pregnancy, Dr. Morpin replied: absolutely. The mothers we saw this year who experienced the worst cases of COVID and arrived in the intensive care unit were generally unvaccinated mothers. “ Therefore, with this new information, women may feel more comfortable deciding to get the COVID vaccine with their obstetrician. And doctors say that another reason to get vaccinated before or during pregnancy is that the protection is passed on to the baby. Click here to report a typo. ► Download the new free WWL-TV news app now to get the latest news directly from your neighborhood IOS App Store also Google play..

