Did the five universities get lost in the mandatory booster jab?

This commentary asks the Five College community to review new scientific data related to the booster shot policy mandated by all Five College students, teachers, employees, and even remote workers. ..

I would like to encourage rational discussions about the wisdom of this important decision. Because we believe that the current state of anxiety, fear of retaliation for asking basic questions, and groupthink put the university to sleep in a counterproductive booster mandate policy. This all-purpose strategy can be logical, ethical, or even safe.

Vaccines and boosters have been painfully revealed during the recent holiday week, when fully vaccinated and boosted relatives avoided being infected with COVID. There is no prevention Catch or send a COVID.Omicron is clearly more contagious, but benevolently less toxic, and some scientists say this lucky interruption of viral mutations could boost herd immunity. Help me end the pandemic..

Certainly in a difficult position, the formula seems to be tragically sticking to doubling the less effective jabs, even though the uselessness of this policy is becoming apparent every day.For shots updated for the new variant, does it make sense to inject more “old model” shots? May be ready in March?? People forced to take another ineffective jab realized that there was an updated vaccine in the pipeline and that too many shots could harm our immune system. At times, the buyer may suffer from remorse or be upset enough to seek relief. In medicine, “don’t do any harm first.”

A Recent stories of the New York Times Israel reported that Omicron was desperately starting the fourth shot after avoiding the expected protection from the third shot, saying: Shots can cause a type of immune system fatigue, “says” The booster effect is less effective against Omicron than previous variants, and the effect disappears sooner within 10 weeks. Vaccine makers use Omicron. I’m trying to adjust the shot to target it. “

Reliable new Canada Report The vaccine’s efficacy against Omicron is only 6% with the first two doses of the current mRNA vaccine, which lasts only 8 weeks and boosters only slightly increase to 37%. Unfortunately, it shows that it may disappear within 10 weeks. It will be negative.

Many say that more shots protect the hospital. This is an important concern, but reports from countries where COVIDs are less politicized and data are more transparent break this explanation and most hospitalizations are in vaccinated patients. You can see that it is occurring. The Latest data from the UK 72% of hospitalizations are vaccinated patients (one, two, or three doses) and 25% are unvaccinated. From Canada Latest data from Ontario 76% of hospitalizations are (fully and partially) vaccinated and 24% are unvaccinated.

Ineffective against Omicron, the potential health risks of this new technology (there is a legitimate risk signal despite the “everything is fine” mantra), the rapidly changing nature of COVID waves and variants, due to Omicron Vaccines can be added given the expected reduction in serious illness Mutation pressureThe decision to take this old-style booster shot at this time should depend on the person’s situation and the advice of the doctor, that protection from previous infections is important and that current vaccines do not interfere with the infection.

Those who believe that a theoretical short-term boost in immunity negates the potential additional risk can get another jab. Otherwise, those who think that the world should not be overturned by strong institutional coercion and threats to life and education during a pandemic.

Boosters for those who need them, along with minimally invasive protection measures such as N95 masks, quick testing, better air filtration, precautions for prevention and treatment, increased outdoor activity, are the most rational people in this It’s a way to market to overcome difficult pandemics, which inevitably burns out. Kindness also helps. However, the strong obligation to inject shots ineffective, invasive and irreversible without informed consent is truly horrifying.

Usually, we expect the university community to help protect individuals from the powerful interests of teaching what to do with their bodies. Yes, moral imperatives sometimes arise (on either side of the discussion), but the current vaccine does not stop catching or transmitting COVID, causing everyone to take another vaccine and the associated risks. Enforcing undertaking is not only illogical, it is unethical.

Five College booster shot obligations should be abolished.

Chris Matera is a structural engineer living in the valley.